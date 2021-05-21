The Sperm Donation Is Free, but There’s a Catch

Some group members say that certain men will donate only if it’s through intercourse. “I’ve had encounters where people tell me, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t do artificial insemination. I only do natural insemination, but you are really pretty and I’m sure you’ll find a donor,’” Garay said. “How in the world is that okay? They fight back, saying they are giving you a child, so the least we can do is make them ‘comfortable.’”

Some members are apparently motivated by the desire to create a legacy. In Bergen’s research, which draws from interviews with six online informal sperm donors, “all men wanted to make a long-term and lasting contribution to society, and for most, this seemed to emanate from a sense of altruism,” she told me. “There were also men who seemed attracted to the idea of having as many biological offspring as possible, to create a kind of clan amongst the various families.”

Bergen noted that the small sample of men she interviewed had one thing in common: “None of the men that we spoke to for our study were in fulfilling relationships themselves.” She believes that even though some had children from past relationships, they felt that donating sperm would help their lineage survive. Some men also hoped that their children would seek them out once they were adults, making them what Bergen calls an “estranged patriarch.”

“There are good people who truly want to be of service in the world, but I would err on the side of caution” when meeting possible donors through informal channels, says Cleopatra Kamperveen, a University of Southern California professor in social work, psychology, and gerontology who runs the Fertility & Pregnancy Institute—a program she founded to assist potential parents in preparing for childbirth. “Having a baby with someone—under any circumstances—is a serious and lifelong proposition. Even when using a sperm donor, you are connected to that person for the rest of your life through the child.”

One donor, a 29-year-old sociologist from Austin, Texas, is a new member of Sperm Donation USA. He is bisexual and in a relationship with a woman, and says that he wants to give back to the LGBTQ community, because many couples face discrimination when looking for donors. He’s currently communicating with four couples, and if all goes well, he may donate to each of them. (He declined to be identified out of concern for professional repercussions.)

But he is selective about who gets his DNA. When white women seek him out, he questions how they intend to raise a Black child in America. He explains, “‘I’m a Black man, and you may one day have a Black child.’ I ask how they’ll prepare them for being Black in this country. Many don’t know how to answer that.”

He’s also wary because he’s seen posts about recipients getting into a financial bind and returning to their donor for child support. For that reason, many donors say that they strongly prefer to work with women who are in relationships, and, if recipients are single, they prefer college-educated women who are steadily employed. The sociologist once had a near miss. “I was vetting an LGBTQ couple for over two weeks, and all of a sudden, I got a message calling off the arrangement because they’d broken up,” he said. “What would have happened if she was already pregnant?” He plans to protect himself from the possibility of future litigation by drawing up contracts.