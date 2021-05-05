The High Stakes of Bill and Melinda Gates’s Divorce

When Bill and Melinda Gates announced on Monday that they would be ending their 27-year marriage, they tweeted in tandem that they “no longer believe [they] can grow together as a couple.” The reasoning wasn’t unusual for a 21st-century divorce, but their private emotional journey has highly atypical financial implications: Between their personal holdings and the charitable foundation they started together, the amount of money they control—somewhere around $180 billion—is roughly equal to the annual GDP of Kazakhstan or Qatar.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which they launched 25 years after Bill co-founded Microsoft, is one of the biggest private charitable foundations in the world, with an endowment of about $50 billion. In a sense, the jobs of its 1,600 employees and its investments in malaria prevention and early-childhood education have rested on the bedrock of Bill and Melinda’s marriage.
Read: How divorces work for the super-wealthy
While their split is not expected to affect the operations of the foundation in the short term—both of them will continue to serve as its co-chairs—there may be some uncertainty in the long term. What will happen to the money that they haven’t committed to the foundation is another unsettled question. Forbes currently estimates Bill Gates’s net worth to be about $130 billion, and that wealth is parked in a variety of places: The Gateses own more farmland in the U.S. than anyone else, Bill holds about $26 billion in Microsoft stock, and the family has a $130 million, 66,000-square-foot house with a trampoline room. When the richest of the rich divorce, the usual dilemmas of who still hangs out with which friends and where the kids go for the holidays are mixed in with the fate of enormous charitable efforts and large tracts of land.