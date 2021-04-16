When Your Best Friend Becomes an ‘Aunt’ to Your Kids

At the end, because I get a little excitable, and when I like people, I like people, I just blurted out, “You know what? Even if you never come back, I think we could be really good friends.” I instantly had an internal cringe. Why did I say that? You sound crazy. But she kept coming in spite of my creepy, weird overshare.

Judie: I was a new person in a new city, and having a hard time fitting in. This church was one of the first times when people actually came and talked to me, more than just, “Welcome to Baltimore.” I do remember I was taken aback a little bit [by what Kristi said].

Beck: How did your friendship evolve from being just church friends to something deeper? You were roommates at one point, correct?

Judie: Kristi, if you haven’t figured out already, is—

Kristi: A lot?

Judie: Expressive, and very inviting as a person. Shortly after meeting her, I started getting invited to hang out with her and a few others. It usually involved late-night Krispy Kreme runs. We spent more time together, and Kristi connected me to people who’d been part of her life, because she had been in Baltimore since college and knew more people.

Eventually, Kristi asked if I would want to room with her and another person from church. I was living in this dark dormitory at Johns Hopkins, so when the opportunity came to move out, I was like, “Yes, please.” We lived maybe a year with the third roommate, and then we found another place and just roomed together for three to five years after.

Beck: What was your roommate dynamic like?

Judie: I like to keep myself busy, whereas Kristi is very chill and loves just being with people. I was always out doing something, whether it was volunteering with church or working. Along the way, I got another graduate degree, and was crazy enough to drive to Philly from Baltimore once a week to do it. I was not around a lot. But when we did spend time together, it was very, “Let’s chill and hang out, eat, and just talk about life.” And Kristi is an amazing chef.

Kristi: I went to culinary school for a couple of years in Baltimore. I’m like, “Let’s invite people over all the time and feed them.” Judie tolerated that. She enjoyed the people, but I think that wore on her. I was a little oblivious because I’m like, Who doesn’t love lots of people?

Beck: One of the things you mentioned when we were emailing is that Judie tends to keep her circle smaller than Kristi does. I’m curious, Judie: What is it about Kristi that made her someone you wanted to keep in your circle?

Judie: Kristi has this ability to actually seek to understand what you’re saying without an agenda, without trying to tell you, “This is how I think you should see it.” She was one of the first people I’ve ever met who is like that. Whenever I would talk to her, she would help me process a lot of the things I felt inside but never really talked about or even acknowledged.