The Coming Conflict Between Introverts and Extroverts

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Julie Beck: If we had an imaginary scale of introversion and extroversion with extreme introvert being negative 10, and extreme extrovert being positive 10, and zero being true neutral, where would you place yourselves along the scale? And why?

Katie Wu: I don’t appreciate the connotation that I’m the negative one. I think I’m a negative six.

Amanda Mull: I would say that I’m a positive seven.

Wu: Amanda, I’m really curious why you consider yourself an extrovert and why you picked seven.

Mull: The difference between being energized or drained by being around other people and being energized or drained by being by yourself seems like the most reasonable way to think about that. I just really like being around other people. I like being in a crowded bar. I like being on a subway train and just looking at everybody. I like people-watching. I like the energy of a situation in which there are a lot of people talking and being together. I find myself recharged by those situations. And it doesn’t mean that I dislike being by myself at home. There are definitely times for that.

Before the pandemic, I would spend a couple of hours at home, and then I would just get bored and want to go walk around or sit at the coffee shop or see if a friend wanted to get a drink. It would just start to psychologically wear on me if I was alone for too long. It seems I pretty classically fit the idea of an extrovert in that way. I picked seven because I think I am a more ardent extrovert than the average person who fits that mold.

Beck: Katie, why did you pick six?

Wu: Amanda, when you were rattling off all those things that give you energy, I felt my heart rate go up, which was a big flag for me that I have identified my correct allegiance. I see myself as an introvert not because I’m a complete agoraphobe or don’t like people, but because I don’t derive any energy from being around other people. It drains me. I recuperate and gain energy from being alone.

I appreciate the presence of other people. But I think what I desperately need in my life is the ability to control when I am around them. I don’t like being surprised by crowds. I like being able to set aside alone time and know that for these next three hours I don’t have to deal with anyone else. I think small talk is the tax that God exacted for the privilege of human speech.

Beck: Damn. That was real.

Wu: Yeah, I can’t do it. Honestly, I really need a haircut right now. And half of the reason I haven’t gone is because I want to wait until I’m fully vaccinated, but also because I’m really dreading getting asked a lot of questions by my hairdresser.

Mull: I used to have a hairdresser who I really loved talking to, and sometimes on Friday afternoons if work was slow and nobody was in the salon, I would go get a blowout just because I wanted to chat with him for half an hour.