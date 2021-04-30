What It’s Like to Move In With a Co-worker During the Pandemic

Emily Herbein: We still work there now. We’ve been remote since March [2020] because of the pandemic. I remember so vividly the shift from co-worker to friend. [At first], we were both way too shy to speak to anybody. We Slacked each other a little bit, like, “Do you know how to format this article?”

But then one day I hit her up on Slack and I was like, “I’m going through a breakup. Can I vent to you? I know it’s going to be weird, but I need to talk or I’m going to explode.”

Alyssa: I was going through a really big friend fight at the time. My best friend from college had blocked me on all social media. So I was like, “I’m so glad you brought this up—I also have things to unpack with a stranger.”

Emily: [After that,] I felt like, We’re very close now. We’ve unpacked this trauma with each other. I think we can hang out outside of our warehouse office.

Beck: So it was a very abrupt shift from co-workers to friends.

Emily: A very immediate friendship.

Beck: It sounds like you were going through some postcollege transitions: breaking up with a college boyfriend, having trouble with a college friend, starting a new job. Do you feel like your friendship symbolized, in some ways, the transition from college to adult life?

Alyssa: It’s cheesy, but this felt like my first step toward being a person outside of who I was three months before. I have a big-girl job and a big-girl friend, and we’re talking about big important things like breakups. What a life I live.

Emily: I totally felt the same. My group of friends in college didn’t change much after freshman year, and I’m still close with friends that I’ve had since elementary school. Alyssa was also my first “real person” friend. It felt very much like a new chapter of postgrad life.

Beck: What was your living situation before you moved in together?

Emily: I lived by myself.

Alyssa: I’m originally from the suburbs of Philadelphia. I moved back home to live with my parents during the first few months of having a job, trying to save up. And I commuted into the office. Then I had an apartment with my cousin’s friend, who was great and lovely, but we were not close.

Emily: After the pandemic hit, when our leases were about to end, we bounced around the idea of moving in together. We tried to do the remote-looking-at-apartments thing. Trying to find an apartment in general gives me a lot of anxiety, but she loves to browse Zillow. Then, right when we were losing steam, I saw that there was a listing in my building on the floor that I lived on. I was like, “Would it be crazy if we just moved down the hall from where I am now?”

We did that. We’re in a small two-bedroom now, and we’re going to move again this summer, to a new place, together.