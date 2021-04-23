There Will Be Two Types of Post-pandemic Socializers

Read: For one glorious summer, Americans will vacation like the French

After more than a year of not having much to say yes to, it would be hard not to feel that sort of urgency. But nationwide, this reaction will likely be tempered by a newfound taste for a lower-key life. Per a report released by the Harris Poll in March, three-quarters of survey respondents said they learned during the pandemic that they “preferred smaller social gatherings at home or at [a] friend’s place over going out to bars or restaurants.” A similar proportion predicted that in the post-pandemic world, they would miss “the comfort of [their] home while socializing.”

Team No is not great branding for the group of people who plan to go out less often after the pandemic than they did before it. Perhaps Team Home or Team Couch would be better. Sydney Julien identifies with both types of post-pandemic socializers, but nicely articulated the appeal of this more relaxed philosophy. “I used to let people talk me into things I didn’t really have the time or energy for, simply because I liked [those people] and thought giving in would make them happy,” Julien, a 22-year-old who works at a wine store in Albany, New York, told me. “COVID has allowed me to set boundaries that better honor my own needs and energy levels, which has been refreshing.”

The urges to go out more and to stay home more are of course in conflict, but Team Yes and Team Couch might be more alike than they appear: Both philosophies seem to stem from a desire to be more deliberate about spending time on the things that matter most to you.

This is a natural response to living through a crisis that has provided constant reminders that your life will one day end, according to Sheldon Solomon, a psychology professor at Skidmore College and a co-author of The Worm at the Core: On the Role of Death in Life. Sometimes, he told me, “existential uncertainty gives us the opportunity, as well as the psychological impetus, to step back” and revisit our priorities. This could mean resolving to spend more time alone, or it could mean resolving to spend more time with family and friends.

Solomon also thinks that the stresses of the past year could lead some people to say yes or no more in ways that aren’t healthy, such as numbing themselves by partying nonstop or avoiding interactions because of ongoing social anxiety. On the surface, those may seem like classic Team Yes or Team Couch behaviors, but they won’t be the result of constructive decisions people made to try to be happier.

Whether approached in a thoughtful way or not, the transition back to normalcy will be a potent moment to establish new social rhythms. Laurie Santos, a Yale psychology professor and the host of the podcast The Happiness Lab, likened it to other “chapter breaks” in life, such as turning 40 or moving to a new city, which seem to be conducive to behavioral change. “You have this moment where your brain is more motivated to start new habits,” Santos told me. “Don’t waste that. Those are rare.”