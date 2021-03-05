Work-Life Balance Has to Include Friendship

Maia and I knew each other because we both did human-capital work. We joke that we were initially frenemies. We were both very jealous of each other’s talent and success. But it was through that work that we became friends, and through becoming moms that we became better friends.

I was saying: “Where is the group for moms who want to do really important work but also want to be present at home, and not have to outsource everything for that success?”

Mary Clare Reilley: [Lindsay and I] were grappling with a lot of the same issues. We had similar work worlds, and also similar challenges at home.

Maia Heyck-Merlin: I was returning from my first maternity leave [at the time]. And another member of our group [who isn’t on this call] hired me as a consultant. She and I had kids of the same age and were both also struggling. I had joined and quit this maternity-leave moms group, in which the women were either like: “I’m 100 percent staying home” or “I’m 100 percent going back [to work], all-in.” And we were like, “What’s the middle ground?” I didn’t feel like I fit.

So these two pairs—Lindsay and Mary Clare; this other friend and I—joined up. In 2010, we met at a diner in Manhattan with an agenda. I don’t think we intended for it to become a thing. But it just kept going.

Lindsay: Maia came up with the group name—Working Moms With Big Jobs—and then Mary Clare shortened it to WoMos.

Maia: She’s the marketer.

Lindsay: The reason why it worked is that we were in each other’s orbits, but we weren’t actually in each other’s workplaces. We didn’t have a horse in the race, so we could be a sounding board.

[We met during] such formative years—we were new moms, then we all added a baby, and we went through career transitions. Navigating all those parenting and professional decisions, we got closer.

Maia: All of us have dialed both up and down in our careers over the decades we’ve known each other. A few of us have gone self-employed, or gone down to a few days a week and then gone back to work whole-hog.

Lindsay: We joked, “Oh, am I going to get kicked out now because I don’t have a big job?” I think that actually defined our friendship [when we responded]: “No, you don’t ever get kicked out.”

Beck: Take me back to the diner on that first day. Where were you at in your lives and careers at the time?

Maia: I was just coming back from leave for my first kid. I was working for an amazing female CEO, but the rest of the leadership team was all men. My boss also had a baby and worked around the clock. I was no stranger to hard work, but that’s not what I wanted. I didn’t want to leave my job, either.

Mary Clare: I was relatively new to my field. Most of the people I was working with seemed to be young, ambitious, and did not have kids. They were content to be working 24/7. I needed to figure out how I could still do this important work but also acknowledge I have a kid.