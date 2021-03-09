The Last Good Day, and the Next

The loss of the Last Good Day, Boss said, is an ambiguous loss—a term she coined for losses that don’t have clear resolutions and complicate the grieving process with unanswered questions. Ambiguous losses are less visible and in many cases less likely to be seen as “legitimate” than, say, the death of a loved one or the loss of a job. Ambiguous losses can be personal but they can also be societal, Boss said. “The loss of trust in the world, the loss of being able to touch your loved ones, the loss of your usual rituals”—all of those things are hard to wrap our heads around.

I find myself wanting to apologize whenever I show sadness. I’m incredibly lucky, and I know it. I’m not sick, I have a job, I live with a person I love whom I can touch. No one I know has died from the virus. I’ve lost nothing this year but the life I used to know. Which everyone else has lost, too.

But it’s too much, isn’t it? To carry this weight and politely pretend that it doesn’t make us stumble because others are carrying more? “What that does is set up a competition of whose loss is better and whose loss is worthy,” Devine said. “As if there is a finite amount of sadness in the world and you shouldn’t take more than your share.” She thinks that we can respect all the different losses people are experiencing without suggesting that they’re equal. “When we normalize and respect our own losses, that gives us the energy to respect other losses. When we’re stingy, that’s when we get into compassion warfare.” Those who’ve lost “more” resent those who’ve lost “less,” while those who’ve lost “less” may think they don’t have permission to mourn.

Our last times are losses, and they need to be grieved along with everything else. Boss suggested some kind of ritual: “Burn a candle; put a balloon in the air. Someone should be with you, or if they can’t be, tell them. The way we deal with grief is to share it with someone else. You dishonor it by not noticing it as a loss.” These small, private griefs add up: If we each lit a candle for each of our last times, the whole world would be on fire.

I don’t mean to say there’s been nothing good to hold on to this past year, but the bar for a “good day” has lowered dramatically. Working out, getting outside, making it through your kid’s Zoom school day with neither of you having a meltdown—these have become huge accomplishments. A memorable day might just mean going to the store; seeing a friend outside and masked is a massive treat. Perhaps in some ways we’ve come to better appreciate the little pleasures that we once enjoyed so frequently, they didn’t even bear remembering. But we also know that “pandemic good” is a short measuring stick.

In making sense of the year we’ve lived between Before and After, Boss suggested that we strive for “both/and” thinking, as opposed to “either/or.” You can be both happy and sad. You can appreciate the good things you have now while missing everything you’ve lost. You can be lucky and not be okay. Holding together thoughts and feelings that may seem to be in conflict “will lower your stress,” Boss said.