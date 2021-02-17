Why Did We Ever Send Sick Kids to School?

Schools place a premium on attendance because it is associated with academic performance. Studies have shown that chronic absenteeism in middle school and high school hinders academic achievement and outcomes later in life, such as graduation rates and job opportunities. Less is known about the effects of frequent absences on elementary students, but a 2015 report out of the University of Wisconsin at Madison evaluated the impacts of first-grade absences on third-grade standardized-test scores: Chronically absent students scored lower on the tests, particularly in math. (The findings also showed that students who are Black, Hispanic, Native American, or from low-income households were more likely to be chronically absent.)

Read: School wasn’t so great before COVID, either

To motivate students, many schools award prizes for perfect attendance. And many schools’ policies are fairly lax about students coming to school with seemingly mild symptoms like a runny nose, sore throat, or cough. One of the largest attendance advocacy organizations, Attendance Works, affirms this behavior with their “How Sick Is Too Sick?” downloadable handout, which says as long as a child hasn’t had a fever or taken any fever-reducing medication for 24 hours, and hasn’t had diarrhea or vomited in 24 hours, he or she should not stay home. That advice is similar to my daughter’s school’s policy. (The organization has recommended suspending the use of these guidelines during the pandemic.)

Some school attendance policies punish both the kids and their parents when students miss too many days. In Georgia, after five unexcused absences—in which a parent or a medical doctor has not provided an approved excuse—parents are sent a letter informing them of misdemeanor educational-neglect charges that could be filed against them. Under the law, fines or jail time could be imposed, though the codes encourage schools and courts to take less punitive approaches. Many schools aren’t required to offer chronically absent students make-up work, and allow individual teachers the discretion of when and how to enforce this measure, which can hurt students’ grade average. All of this makes school more difficult for children who get sick, especially those who get sick frequently, and encourages parents to send their kids to school while ill. The collective effect is a harmful, but normalized, pressure on students (and their parents) to prioritize attendance above their own health and that of their peers.

Wendy Wisner, 42, is an editor and mother of two who lives on Long Island, New York. Her children, 8 and 13 years old, both have asthma that gets provoked by common viral illnesses, just like my daughter. While they were attending in-person school (pre-pandemic), Wisner had to rush her kids to the hospital after they contracted seemingly mild illnesses. “As someone whose kid has a vulnerability, you get really frustrated with people who send their kids to school with snot everywhere,” she told me. She understands that parents often get stuck between school expectations and work expectations, and that people sometimes make honest mistakes and don’t realize their kid might be ill. But, she said, “there are definitely parents who disregard symptoms and send their kids in anyway.”