How Our Relationships Affect What We Eat

Many quarrels with my ex about food resulted in our having separate meals, often alone. My culture’s food was ridiculed and forbidden in our apartment, and dining out resulted in screaming matches in parking lots. Yes, we were that couple. The only meal that brought us both joy was our weekly takeout order of spring rolls, cashew chicken, and fried rice. But that was not enough to sustain the relationship, and we broke up within two years. I was in love, but as a Jamaican-born chef, I could not stay with someone whose palate was so prejudiced.

From our earliest days, our relationships influence how and what we eat. Our palates are shaped, first and foremost, by our families of origin. The first five years of life are “when eating behaviors that can serve as a foundation for future eating patterns develop,” according to a 2007 report in The Journal of Law, Medicine & Ethics. “During these early years, children are learning what, when, and how much to eat based on the transmission of cultural and familial beliefs, attitudes, and practices surrounding food and eating,” it reads.

What parents feed their kids seems to shape their favorite foods and how open they are to new flavors. The 2007 study revealed that children are predisposed to be omnivorous. The researchers found that the flavors infants (even in utero) are introduced to can influence their diet later in life. Children who are introduced to complex flavors and spices early on may grow up with an adventurous palate, readily embracing new flavors.

Except for formula, I never had “traditional” baby food; as a toddler, I ate versions of my parents’ meals. They would feed me porridge, crushed green bananas, yam, and pumpkin, sometimes with a little curry-chicken gravy. And I’ve never been a picky eater. With very few exceptions, I’ll eat whatever is in front of me.

But then we grow up and forge new relationships through which we may be introduced to new foods we come to love. Or we may find ourselves compromising for another’s palate.

When two palates come together within our romantic relationships, we tend to develop new mini–food cultures and eat differently than we would on our own. According to O’Reilly, “Food and meal culture are also connected to feelings of intimacy and connection, with many couples reporting that eating together is an important ritual for fostering social connection.”

In another past relationship my partner was well traveled and loved everything I cooked—except overly spicy food, which is par for the course when a Jamaican is in the kitchen. But unlike in my first relationship, this request was made with tenderness, and overnight, I stopped using Scotch bonnet peppers and switched to deseeded jalapeños for a milder heat. I cooked without hot chilies for so long that my mother’s cooking seemed incendiary when I went home for a visit. My palate changed. I have also seen new palates emerge among my friends who have married into other cultures. Their holiday meals now seamlessly blend cuisines from both their and their partner’s ethnicities.