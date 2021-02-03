How Our Relationships Affect What We Eat

In my first serious long-term relationship, my ex hated three things that I loved—salmon, spicy food, and runny egg yolks. Food was often a bone of contention. I was a chef then and found it soul-crushing when my ex chose a Kraft Singles grilled cheese sandwich and a bowl of Campbell’s tomato soup over the many meals I made. Once, after what I thought was a successful housewarming dinner party, I overheard my hangry ex on the phone lamenting that all I had made was "nasty Jamaican food."
These conflicts were hurtful and created deep emotional wounds. Anxiety and resentment began to flavor my home-cooked meals. As Eleanor Barnett, a food historian at Cambridge University, told me by email, “Eating together is a powerful means by which people solidify familial bonds, friendships, and allegiances. So much so that the word companion is derived from the Latin for ‘bread sharer’: cum panis.”
Jess O’Reilly is a counselor who focuses on sexual health and relationship education and hosts the “Sex With Dr. Jess” podcast. She told me, “It’s not uncommon to pass judgment on food from other cultures, and oftentimes our expectations are rooted in racist stereotypes, for example [thinking that] curries and other dishes are smelly.” When I asked O’Reilly about the effects that these differences have on relationships, she said they “can lead to conflict due to the values that we attach to food-based rituals. For example, if you see the family meal as an expression of love and connection, you might read your partner’s indifference to the meal as indifference to the relationship.”