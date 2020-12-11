The Friend COVID-19 Took From Me

She was very good at organizing and spearheading programs. She was like a CEO-type person. She served the [former Philippine] Prime Minister Cesar Virata. Her last job was at an industrial park.

I have not lived in the Philippines for almost 40 years. So I did not have the pleasure of observing her professional life. I just heard about it.

Beck: And who was Baby Herrera to you?

Mary-Ann: She was my link to my life in the Philippines and who I was when I was there. As the years passed, I came to value that more and more. She was deeply religious; so is her husband. In the Philippines, you’re Catholic until proven otherwise. My husband and I are more secular. But they never made us feel undeserving of their friendship. Baby has always been very inclusive and nonjudgmental. It’s so easy to feel comfortable with her. That was an innate gift that she had.

We would talk about spending more time in Manila when [my husband] Louis and I retired, maybe six months [out of the year]. Baby and I would talk about growing old together.

I was supposed to fly to Manila last February to visit my mother, but I stayed back, because our house flooded and we had to have repairs. I said, “Instead of February, maybe I’ll go in March or April.” So I postponed that trip. I deeply regret it.

In mid-March, [Baby’s sickness] came from left field. There was not much to indicate how sick she was the first week. She just had a cough and a slight fever, but she was managing. She was sending us text messages at all hours. The second week she developed the shortness of breath, and she was brought to the hospital. The last text message I got from her was maybe a day before she was intubated. She died a week after she was brought to the hospital. Her kidneys supposedly shut down. She had a seizure. She developed the complications of COVID-19.

Freddy [Baby’s husband] told me they did not get to see her body after she died. They were just called to pick up the ashes. It’s so hard in terms of closure, I can’t begin to tell you.

Beck: How did the two of you meet and become friends?

Mary-Ann: We met the first year of high school. I noticed her right away. She was so tall, and she was always raising her hand. We both sat in the back of the class. Academically, we were both competitive. We liked excelling. So a lot of things fell into place. We became good friends. She’s a good actor. When we would do productions, I would do the props, the setting, the lights, the music, even the costumes, and she would act.

Then our parents became friends. Because my parents were very strict when it came to playdates, Baby was one of the few people whose houses I was allowed to hang out at.