Dear Therapist: Should I Financially Support My Struggling Adult Children?

We are thinking about retirement. We are sad for both of them, who are now 33 and 25. Should we help them financially? Buy them condos, pay for more schooling, get them cars? It seems like the majority of our friends have done this for their kids, and their relationships are better.

Our kids were raised very frugally compared with their friends. They worked, did chores, and didn’t have any of the latest electronics. But they did have love, picnics, hiking, camping, vacations, games, and books. We gave them tons of time and experiences. We supported their passion for music and horses and art.

We’re torn between having a conversation with them and maintaining the status quo. We’re trying to adjust to likely not having grandkids and our kids continuing on with their sad jobs for the rest of their lives. Any advice?

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

I sense, beneath your concern about the state of your kids’ lives, both heartbreak and bafflement. The heartbreak stems from the gap between your hopes for your adult children—ideas about the kind of life you believe would make them happier—and the lives they’ve chosen to live. The bafflement comes from trying to reconcile all that you gave them—quality time, meaningful experiences, and opportunities to pursue their passions—with the anger they both harbor.

In trying to pinpoint where things went sideways, you wonder if you should have been less frugal with them growing up, and your proposed solution is to provide financial support now. As you say, the parents you know who have helped their adult children financially have better relationships with them. But that may not be what’s going on. The strength of those relationships is what likely led to the impulse to provide the financial support, not the other way around. So let’s start there—with how to strengthen the underlying relationships with your children—and not with the question of money.

Your core desire here will help you in this: You seem to really want to help your kids in ways that would be useful. Money might indeed be useful, for example if a child needs help with a downpayment on a house, but it’s not going to be what mends your relationship. Although sometimes people associate money with love, money is a poor stand-in for love—something that is intended to say I care about you but that will never fill the hole that true love and caring do. Money can also be used to control people. (“We gave you $10,000 and you still live in this dump?”)

Read: The generation of grandparents who keep their grandchildren afloat

The point is that while it might be reassuring to see your kids in a nicer apartment or owning a car, I have a feeling that right now your children have a deep, unfulfilled need to be embraced and understood by their parents, and that’s why they’re angry. You know that both children are angry with you and your husband, but do you know why they have so much anger, and if so, how have you responded? For example, if your daughter says she feels that you try to control her life, or that you judge her for her sexual orientation, are you curious to learn more? Or do you defend yourself in a way that dismisses her complaints with something like “I’m not trying to control you—I’m trying to help you get your life on track” or “I’m not homophobic—I just think this is a reaction to what happened with your boyfriend and not really who you are”?