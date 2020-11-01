In late September, I took a day trip to meet Reg and Jasmine, so we could sniff each other out in person. My mission was to reassure Jasmine that we were committed to the baby and to remaining in touch after the birth via photos and updates, plus potentially in-person meetings someday, if and when we felt that was appropriate—as is common in modern open adoptions.

Read: The fraught language of adoption

Reg’s home is a shrine to Donald Trump. You know the red Make America Great Again hats of the 2016 election? Well, those are for amateurs. Reg had a rack of some 15 or 20 different Trump hats—some in hunter’s camouflage, some star-spangled. His collection of pro-Trump artifacts was unlike anything I’d ever encountered, and I covered three Trump rallies in Michigan in 2016. On the fridge was a piece of paper that read, “Build That Wall.”

Were there not a baby at stake, I might have run. My husband and I had been trying to become fathers for several years, but our losses during the Great Recession made it financially impossible for some time. When we finally got going, we found the adoption market to be quite challenging for not-wealthy male couples in their mid-40s. Then, in 2018, we did have a baby—I even cut the cord in the delivery room—but he died a few hours after birth.

We were close to giving up when Reg emailed us that pivotal morning. Having spent countless hours interacting with several pregnant women considering adoption only to have our hopes dashed repeatedly, I sensed something genuine about Jasmine and Reg that told me this was our best shot.

So I bit my tongue and focused on the goal. My objections to Trump aren’t exactly ideological, anyway; I would be repulsed by any political figure as dishonest, crude, cruel, and corrupt as he is. Like many Americans, my personal views are a muddle: I’ve voted for members of both parties; agree with pieces of each side’s platforms; and wish they could find more middle ground in the interest of the public, rather than holding firm to the extremes that help them maintain power.

At some point Jasmine mentioned that she, too, “liked” Trump, but it was a milquetoast endorsement that seemed to merely echo the views of the people around her. As my relationship with Jasmine blossomed into one of mutual admiration and trust, I saw no value in risking our connection over Trump. She didn’t seem to have much interest in the subject, and I felt that was just as well. We giggled about Reg’s Trump-mania in an affectionate “Oh, that’s just Reg” way, as if we were bemused by, say, a Deadhead who always wears tie-dye. I chose not to turn our pleasant but nervous interactions into a Lincoln-Douglas debate.

Jasmine and I bonded over other things, mostly our hopes for a steadier, better life for the baby and for her. She and I both have significant and similar hearing loss, but the hearing aids she had were garbage. So I worked out a way for her to get state-of-the-art ones through a foundation.