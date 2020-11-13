A Haiku a Day Keeps Your Friend From Drifting Away

Beck: So poetry was part of the friendship from the very beginning.

Lisa: Fast-forward to college. I went to Smith and Judy went to Mount Holyoke, which are quite close together in western Massachusetts. We hadn’t been in touch in years. During our junior year of college, we both took advantage of an exchange program and ended up going to Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, for a year. Most of the exchange folks lived in the same dorm. And Judy was right next door.

Judy: I remember the day we moved in, I asked Lisa where she was from, and she said, “Oh, just a little town in Massachusetts.” I pressed some more, and then she said, “West Boylston.” Then we realized we were reuniting after all those years.

We became good friends right away during that year at Bowdoin. When we went back to our respective colleges, we were so close physically that we could see each other a lot. I got to know her friends. She got to know my friends. After senior year, we moved in together in the Boston area and lived together for the next six years, with various roommates.

And we got married in the same year, in ’86. Our husbands are now good friends, and we visit when we can—but we can’t visit now, with COVID. That’s why the haiku project got launched, because we knew we were going to be isolated.

Beck: Whose idea was the haiku project? How did it start?

Judy: At the beginning of the pandemic, Lisa tried poetry email chains several times—where you find a poem and send it to five people and ask them to pass it on. I was like, “I am not doing this.” I am not going to find a poem, not going to write a poem, none of that. That went on for a month. And then Lisa suggests, “Well, would you at least just do a haiku with me?”

I find haiku hard. But for you, I will try it. Expectations: low. —Judy’s first haiku

Lisa: I felt like I needed some sort of grounding each morning. And I remembered that a woman I met probably 25 years ago at our children’s soccer game told me that she was in the midst of a year-long project, where she wrote a haiku every day. And it always has stuck with me.

I just thought, Wouldn’t that be fun to do during this very challenging time, to help us zoom in on the beauty? I asked Judy about it, and she said, “Oh no, I wouldn’t be good at that. I’ve got a different kind of brain.” She needed some convincing, but she did agree to it. We got started, and it became very addictive.

Judy: Haikus are so number oriented. It’s three lines, and then five, seven, five syllables. It’s very concise. It fit my engineering-type brain. I think that’s why it worked for me better than “Let’s just write a poem every day.”

Read: The exquisite pain of reading in quarantine

Beck: So you’ve been doing this every single day for six, seven months now?