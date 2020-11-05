Read: A cold war between red and blue America

Perhaps it is. But you don’t have to play that game. If your guy ends up losing, you can lessen your suffering with a few straightforward practices. And if your guy won, you have it within your power—if you so choose—to show grace and make things easier on your friends and neighbors who voted the other way, thus making American life a little better for all of us. As we nervously wait for the final result, it is worth making a happiness plan—for ourselves and others—in either contingency.

The happiness effect of competitive elections—especially at the presidential level—is real and well documented. In 2015, a group of scholars at several universities published a paper that looked at the happiness effects of the 2012 election based on survey data from more than 300,000 Americans. They found a significant decrease in well-being immediately after the election among those partisan voters who supported the losing candidate, the Republican Mitt Romney. Specifically, while about 60 percent of Republicans said they were happy each day before the election, that fell to about 30 percent the day after the election.

To give an idea of how significant the happiness effect was, the authors found that the election decreased happiness for voters from the losing party more than the Boston Marathon bombings did for Boston residents. The election effect dissipated quickly, however; Republican and Democrat voters were having good days at about equal rates after a week.

Interestingly, while partisan voters on the losing side had their happiness depressed, those on the winning side did not get a happiness bump. In other words, it would appear that in presidential elections, the happiness losers lose more than the winners win. This finding is reinforced by a study in the journal Economica on both the 2012 and 2016 elections. As the authors write, “Both elections had a net negative wellbeing effect.”

That study found another interesting twist: While hedonic well-being (feelings of pleasure) recovered quickly after both elections, after the 2016 election, evaluative well-being (all around life satisfaction) on the losing side suffered for months, reaching its lowest point on Inauguration Day of 2017. Given the fact that the 2016 campaign was more negative than 2012’s, this plausibly suggests that the net happiness loss from elections partly increases with their relative bitterness.

I don’t know if the suffering levels after this election will be more like 2012 (in which the losers feel much better in a week or two) or 2016 (with a long tail of unhappiness). But in either case, there are remedies we can employ if we are personally anxious and depressed. These are good to know, even if we aren’t the disappointed ones this time, because we will be at some point in the future. And we can help others who are suffering today if we choose to.