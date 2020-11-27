A Fantasy-Football League Unafraid to Commit to the Bit

Read: How one economist created the most realistic fantasy football league ever

Marcus Crotts: The name goes back to freshman year. Me, Matt, and [our friends] Jacob and Karthik were doing stupid stuff like 19-year-olds do, trying to make each other laugh. Matt said, “Hey, Karthik, what if when you took your exam tomorrow and you went to grab a pencil, you accidentally grabbed a raccoon?” It just spiraled from there; it became an inside joke. My mom thinks it’s funny. She made me a raccoon mask.

Roy Jacobs: Everyone in Raccoon Nation either went to North Carolina State University or Mooresville Senior High School [in Mooresville, North Carolina]. I fall in the latter [category].

Kyle: When a league member dropped out, we had a lot of interest. We didn’t have lazy members; we took it pretty seriously. So we decided to open it up and say, “You have to make a league submission, and we’ll vote on it.” Which is how Roy got in.

Beck: Roy, did you know someone in the league when you applied?

Roy: I went to high school and was friends with two members, Trent and Michael. I would visit them [at NC State], so I knew everybody, but I wasn’t friends with them until after I joined. I had a really good time writing my application letter, and I think I got in by one vote. It was tight; it wasn’t a landslide.

Kyle: We were fresh out of high school, so the college-application process was on our minds. We said, “You have to write some sort of letter, and possibly have references.”

Roy: I was applying to a lot of jobs and law schools. So I just used a cover-letter template that I had, and filled it in with stuff about how I had won a Fantasy League before. I name-dropped all the people in the league I knew and made my case.

Beck: Did Roy get the votes of everyone that is on this call? What criteria did you use in making your votes?

Kyle: I think I voted for Roy.

Spencer Carr: I was impressed with how seriously he took the process and that he won a league before. That’s why he got my vote.

Marcus: I knew him better than I knew the other person. Certain people in the league who didn’t vote for him, we always bring that up around them to make it as uncomfortable as possible.

Matt: The person he’s talking about is me. I didn’t really know Roy that well, but I’m glad he got in, obviously.

Beck: It seems like your league has a pretty complex organizational structure. Was it this way from the beginning, or did it have more humble origins? Do you think there’s something unique about this group of friends that has led to people being so committed?

Kyle: It has snowballed. Everybody is looking for their place in the league and how they can contribute. Spencer gave everyone a branded koozie on our trip.