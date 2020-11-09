Other common reasons that in-laws interfere include difficulty with impulse control (they blurt out whatever comes to mind), feeling a sense of loss with age and finding purpose in offering their “expertise,” wanting to assuage loneliness by becoming overinvolved in a grandchild’s life, and trying to reclaim their power by not having others tell them what to do (see: social distancing).

Whatever the reason, in-law issues are really couple issues, so you need to start by having a different conversation with your husband, one with a tone of compassion, curiosity, respect, and kindness. Instead of framing this as a contest between whose feelings—yours or his parents’—matter more to your husband, consider how anxiety-provoking it must be for him to feel like no matter what he does, somebody he loves will be upset with him. Open the conversation by empathizing with his predicament so that he feels seen and heard in the way you want to feel seen and heard. Then, when talking about the interactions with his parents, make sure not to talk about them negatively, which could make him feel defensive and attacked. Instead, talk about the two of you as a couple. Ask him, “When your parents said X about my not having a job, I wondered where that came from. Do you ever feel that way too, or is this solely their concern?”

It could be that your husband has felt frustrated about your not having a job, and his parents know that this places an extra burden on him. Maybe he’s afraid to bring it up with you, and his parents are trying to support him, albeit in a way that makes things worse. Or maybe his parents have complicated feelings about having bought the house and are glad to see your family living there, but are also ambivalent about the fact that you weren’t able to contribute more because you have just one income. In this conversation, you’ll learn more about which issues belong only to his parents and which might overlap with his. If there is some overlap, this is a great opportunity to reconnect as a couple; many new parents are so busy with their parenting roles that they let a lot of the communication needed for a healthy relationship slide. Meanwhile, you can tell your husband that while you appreciate his parents, genuinely like them, and believe that they mean well, the comments they’ve made recently have been hurting you, and you want to come up with a plan together so that the family can get back on track. This frames the problem in a positive light.

Keep in mind that your husband might have a hard time setting boundaries with his parents or even understanding why he needs to do so if he doesn’t have experience setting boundaries with them already. If, for instance, he compromises the privacy between you by sharing with his parents how he feels about your body or your job or your parenting choices, this is a good time to have a conversation about what information stays within the couple and how he can communicate directly with you instead. When he talks to his parents about comments that have hurt you, instead of making it sound like you’re the only one affected and you’re complaining about them to their son (which is what is sounds like they’ve been hearing), he can say something like “It upsets me when you make these kinds of comments. I’ve mentioned before that they affect my wife, but I want you to know that they also bother me. We appreciate all you’re doing for us, and I know you’ve apologized, but it really has to stop, so the next time you say something hurtful, we’re going to end the visit.” He can do something similar with the frequency of their visits: “We love seeing you and so does our daughter, but she’s on a nap schedule, and we need you to call us to make sure it’s a good time to visit. If it’s not, please understand that sometimes we’re busy or tired and just aren’t up for company, but that’s no reflection of our love for you.”