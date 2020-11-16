Dear Therapist: I’m Shattered by My Husband’s Sexts

The discovery of infidelity, especially in a long marriage, is devastating, so of course you would feel shattered regardless of when it happened. The question of how you heal depends on a variety of factors, but let’s start here: You can’t do this alone.

If a couple is going to survive an affair—and by survive, I don’t mean stay together; I mean restore trust, understand what happened, and create a strong emotional and physical connection going forward—both people have to be open and vulnerable, and must put in energy and time to work through this together. What’s broken here isn’t just your spirit, it’s the trust and communication in your marriage. And that’s where your husband comes in.

It sounds like your husband might be minimizing what happened—as if, in his mind, sexting isn’t really “that bad”—and then refusing to talk about it. His unwillingness to answer your questions or empathize with your pain only adds to your distress and your worry that you’re pushing him away. What seems unacknowledged is that you’re having a common reaction to betrayal. Many betrayed partners, having had their sense of safety upended, experience symptoms similar to those of post-traumatic stress disorder: anxiety, nightmares, mood swings, obsessive thoughts, flashbacks (to the discovery of the affair), and hypervigilance (always being on the alert for signs that the affair is continuing or that another one is occurring).

The problem isn’t that your very normal reaction is pushing your husband away; it’s that he is pulling away and not offering you any kind of rope to bring you back to safety. He wants to pretend everything is fine and let bygones be bygones. But healing from infidelity doesn’t work that way.

Among couples who recover from affairs, a certain process tends to take place. The first phase is about acknowledging the impact the betrayal had on the betrayed partner. Instead of defending himself or sweeping the whole thing under the rug, your husband needs to listen to how the betrayal has affected you and empathize with your pain. He also needs to express remorse for deceiving you. (I should note that sometimes a partner doesn’t feel remorse for having had the affair, because it served an important purpose in that person’s life at that time, but he should still be able to express remorse for the profound effect his deception had on someone he loves.)

The next phase is about transparency about the story of the affair, which sets the stage for building trust. Instead of stonewalling you, your husband needs to give you truthful and complete answers about what went on. If you ask how he and this woman communicated and he says by email, when actually they emailed and talked on the phone and texted and occasionally saw each other in person, the information is not complete. But “complete” does not mean sharing every detail. In couples therapy, we differentiate between information that will be helpful and that which will add to the trauma. Helpful questions might be: How did you meet this person? How and when did the affair start? Where did it happen, and how often? What lies did you tell me to keep the affair secret? How did you end it? Are you still in contact, and what does that contact look like? By contrast, questions about the specifics of the sex they had—or, in your case, asking to read every piece of correspondence—might leave you with intrusive images and ruminative thoughts that could make moving forward more difficult.