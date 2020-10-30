When I came back, I was very disillusioned. I had been told about how people were representing our values and standing up for Christian faith, and that was not what life in a senator’s office seemed to really be about. It was mostly about lobbyists coming in and saying what their interests were, and trying to keep wealthy people happy.

I wanted to find another way to be Christian in public. When I heard Reverend Barber preach at an event in North Carolina—that’s where I first met him—I immediately recognized someone who shared my faith, but who lived it out very differently than I had ever seen.

Reverend Barber: When I was 16, 17 years old, I had attended that same legislative event for young leaders. I was the first African American elected to serve alone as student government president [at my school]. So I had been in that space years earlier, and I was invited back to speak. I don’t remember the totality of the speech. I think that I told a story of the bumblebee.

Wilson-Hartgrove: I remember the bumblebee. “According to the laws of aerodynamics, the bumblebee shouldn’t be able to fly.”

Reverend Barber: The wings are too short; body’s too big. And yet, he does. And then I’d talk about how communities can rise. We don’t have to remain stuck in places of injustice.

After that, the young folk wouldn’t let me leave. These two guys come up to me—one tall and lanky, and one short—and they introduced themselves as having come from King’s Mountain. And they said they wanted me to speak at their graduation.

Wilson-Hartgrove: There was a tradition of having a worship service before the graduation.

Reverend Barber: The moment that they said where they were from, I knew the history [of the Ku Klux Klan in that area]. So I humored them. I said: “Okay, if you get an invitation, I’d be glad to come.” I had no intention of going. But sure enough, I get a call, and then I’ve got to put up or shut up. I asked my brother to go with me.

It was hot. They didn’t have air conditioning in the gymnasium. I looked in there, and I saw absolutely nobody that looked like me. But Jonathan and [his friend] ran over and hugged me. I’m being nice to them, but I’m cautious.

Wilson-Hartgrove: Later, I came to understand that Reverend Barber had really risked something in order to respond to that request. I was a little naïve. I thought I was just finding a good preacher to come preach. It didn’t occur to me that he was coming to Klan country, and that that was dangerous.

Reverend Barber: I think I did a piece on the Good Samaritan. I mentioned racism that night, I believe. At the end it was quiet, but also I could feel something. There was something there.