Trevor: The majority of people who were attending these events were 20-plus years in. There weren’t a lot of young people to hang out with. We both have very silly personalities, and both of us also had the commonality of working in low-income schools, so we were able to share stories and connect.

Amy: After that, we saw each other once a month at our union meetings. Sometimes we would grab a drink before.

Beck: How important was it to find other young teachers to connect with? Did those friendships play a role in how you evolved as teachers?

Amy: I definitely think so. We started a young educators’ group within our union, because we did feel like it was dominated by veteran teachers who wanted to give us advice and tell us to mind our place. But we knew that we had a lot to offer. Finding others to bond with was really important in those beginning years.

Trevor: We’d have so many conversations about things older teachers were telling us. One teacher at the beginning of my career told me, “When my kids are bad, I make them go write their name in a book”—basically embarrassing them in front of the class as a way of disciplining. There was this old-school, throw-down-the-ruler kind of mentality. I was like, “Maybe we need to work on building relationships and making sure students understand what the expectations are.”

Amy: Finding those like-minded people makes it easier to validate what you’re thinking.

Trevor: Because we were, in some instances, going against the current. A lot of teachers who had more experience were pushing back [on our ideas]. Had we not had each other, I don’t think we would have been as outspoken as we were about the need to include younger educators. And now our union really does focus on the recruitment of young educators. But we’re too old to be part of this caucus now.

Beck: How did you grow your friendship to be about more than just work?

Trevor: We go to a lot of conferences for the union.

Amy: At first, we both ended up sharing rooms with significantly older people.

Trevor: So we just said, “Hey, do you want to room together?” At the time, she wasn’t married and I wasn’t married, and I’m gay and she’s straight. So, it wasn’t a big deal. For our yearly National Education Association conference, we’re gone for seven days. That was kind of the glue that kept tightening and tightening [our bond].

Amy: I told him if he ever was anyone else’s roommate, I’d kill him. And when we came back [from the conferences], obviously we’re still friends, and we talk about anything.

Trevor: We’ve gone through all of the major events. We’ve both been to each other’s weddings. My husband and I are trying to go through the adoption process right now, and Amy has been a big part of that. She wrote a very kind letter of reference for me for my home study. And we’ve gone through a lot of boyfriends together.