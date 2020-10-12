Our daughter gets very defensive of her husband, and we have virtually no relationship with him directly because he only stays in the room with us if she’s there or if he’s doing something directly for the kids. If the three of us are talking, he checks out of the conversation and gets on his phone. As a result, I find it very awkward to talk to him at all, much less about something this loaded. But I am really starting to resent feeling like our son-in-law is showing no respect for my husband. I am more bothered by this than my husband is.

Any time I want to talk with my daughter about an issue between us, she tells me she doesn’t have time and it’s not a priority for her. If I try to guess what she’s thinking, she gets upset with me for overthinking it. So I can’t imagine that trying to talk with her about this issue regarding our son-in-law would go any better.

We’re kind of stuck, and we don’t want to hurt the grandkids at all. Any advice?

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

I can understand why you feel frustrated with the way things are going in the current child-care situation and with your unsuccessful attempts to make things better so far. But you might be feeling stuck not because there’s no solution, but because of the way you’re thinking about the problem.

You say this is an issue with your husband and your son-in-law, but as you describe it, the issue involves the entire family. Each of you, in your own ways and to various degrees, seems to feel resentful. You feel resentful that your husband isn’t appreciated for taking care of the grandkids. Your husband shares some of this resentment. Your son-in-law resents the requests you make of him. Your daughter resents that you resent her husband.

What’s not clear here is why there’s so much resentment among you given that it seems to have been a mutual decision to buy houses with adjacent yards in order to be close to each other and facilitate the child-care arrangement. What is clear is that you don’t have an open line of communication, so when issues arise, instead of getting aired and resolved, they go underground and rot.

Often people I see in therapy will say, “I can’t talk to so-and-so because it hasn’t worked in the past.” But what they don’t realize is that a conversation is indeed taking place—indirectly and not very productively—through people’s actions.

Your husband, for example, despite putting a lot of time and effort into caring for the grandchildren, has made just one request of their parents—to bring the kids over early enough to get them outside. And when that request wasn’t honored, he doesn’t seem to have done much about it. No matter how inconsiderate your son-in-law is—whether it’s about respecting schedules, communication and generosity around sharing meals, or being polite while in the same room together—your husband has acted with a passivity that says, I don’t like what you’re doing, but I’m afraid of what might happen if I stand up for myself.