Emily Miller: Jackie was a very bubbly, outgoing personality, and I was a little leery of the bubbliness.

Jackie: I was like a happy golden retriever and Emily was like a Siamese cat.

Emily: I was out to my family and a few friends [as queer], but Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell was alive and well then. People were still receiving dishonorable discharges, so it was a very big deal. My initial reaction to Jackie was skeptical because I wanted to live with somebody who I could be open with. I was nervous, knowing what little I knew of Jackie, whether I’d be able to be authentic.

Jackie: I was raised in a Mormon family.

Emily: It was only a two- or three-month training course, but in the Army it’s a big deal who you cohabitate with, because of course we live in barracks. Your roommate sees you in your off hours; they see you first thing in the morning; they see you right before you go to bed. I had heard so many stories at West Point of people finding out that their roommate was gay and turning them in. You just never knew who to trust. I was especially afraid of very religious cadets because I think that they tended to be a little more homophobic than others. Maybe that’s not a fair characterization, but that was just my lived experience. With Jackie, I was worried: Will I be able to go to a gay bar on a Saturday night? What if I want to start dating somebody? You can understand why a roommate is a big decision, even in a three-month course.

Beck: How did you move past that and end up becoming friends?

Jackie: It started very slowly. We got to know each other. Emily is just such a passionate and fierce person. She’s the epitome of a badass military babe. I wanted to be by somebody who was like that.

Emily: Jackie is obviously just this beacon of optimism and positivity. I remember thinking deep down, Wow, it’d be really fun to take her to a gay bar, but that’s never going to happen.

Jackie: Another thing is, Emily and I valued the same thing in the military, particularly as women. We both really wanted to be seen as professionals. I think women unfortunately struggle with How do you fit into this man’s world? I gravitated toward Emily because we both just wanted to do the job. When we’d been roommates for a few weeks, we realized we were both supposed to be assigned Fort Lewis, in Washington State, as our first duty station. I enthusiastically and energetically came up with the idea that we should still be roommates at Fort Lewis. Emily wouldn’t give me an answer.

One day, we’d just finished a 12-mile hike, we’re just dripping in sweat, and I don’t know why I chose that moment, but I was like, “Emily, come on. I need an answer. Will you please be my roommate?” She said, “Jackie, you just have to know I’m gay.” I said, “I know. We can still be roommates.” She said, “I thought you were Mormon.” I was like, “Yes, I was raised Mormon, but that’s not a belief that I share. I support who you want to be with. Just be my roommate, please.”