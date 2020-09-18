Margaret Stohl: I remember being in a car with a group of other YA authors who were passing around an advance copy of Veronica’s book. One of the writers in the car was saying, “This is fantastic. This writer is going to be huge.” I remember being like, “Yeah, yeah, whatever,” and then by the time we actually met, Divergent had come out and it was really huge.

Beck: What happened when you actually met? Did those impressions shift?

Margaret: I remember meeting you in the middle of this massive conference, the Romantic Times conference.

Veronica: It’s for romance readers, but they had a YA section. I think we met in some passing situation. I was leaving an event and Margie and Kami were going to the greenroom, and they said, “Come with us.” I felt like I was in middle school, going to the cafeteria and not knowing where to sit. So to have someone be kind to me, it was very exciting.

Margaret: It was like when a kindergartner has a sixth-grade buddy, right?

Veronica: Yes, that’s exactly how it felt. Later in the conference, you came and sat next to me at the signing table, and we had our first real conversation.

Margaret: I remember asking, “How are you doing?” That’s such a loaded question. It's an exceptional thing to debut as a big best seller. That happened with Beautiful Creatures for Kami and me, and I remember not knowing how I was supposed to feel. Something that totally changes your life like that, even if it's overwhelmingly good, it still is overwhelming. There’s this weird element of positive trauma that you can't really talk about or you sound like an ungrateful jerk. But you are reeling. I just remember looking at your face, Veronica, and I recognized what was going on.

Veronica: Everyone at that time was talking to me like I should be so excited at all times. I’m not complaining about those people being positive and happy, but I have an anxiety disorder and I was in a constant state of panic. Margie was the first person I can recall who was like, “It's okay not to feel okay right now. And you're not ungrateful for feeling that way.”

Margaret: I, too, am a person who has struggled with depression and anxiety. I have battle scars, and I'm pretty frank about that.

Beck: With the fame element of your careers, how do you parse out who you meet in the course of your work could be a true friend?

Veronica: I'm just a wary person. So I was always like, Why is this person being nice to me? But at the time that Margie approached me at that festival, she had nothing to gain from me. There was nothing I could offer. If I had gone up to you, Margie, and been like, “Oh my God, I'm such a big fan,” you probably would have said, “Get this girl out of my face.” But I also think you just have to have an intuition about someone. You can tell someone's interest in you is genuine.