I hate that I can’t do much to help. My husband and I, happily hands-on grandparents who used to pick up the girls from school and day care every Thursday, have had far less involvement with them since March, beyond daily show-and-tell over Zoom. We took a calculated risk and shared a house with them all for a month this summer—and oh, what a balm it was for us to hold our granddaughters at last, and for our daughter and son-in-law to be able to stop juggling and concentrate simply on their jobs—but the new school year will turn us back into lonely Zoomers. Once the girls are back in school and day care, my husband and I, both in our late 60s, worry about exposing ourselves to whatever new risks they’ll likely be bringing home.

Read: I miss my grandchildren

So now I feel impotent, unable to show up at the very moment my daughter could most use my help. But it doesn’t have to be this way. All those teachers and principals thinking creatively about how to make school reopening more seamless—why not turn to grandparents like me for help?

Elders have volunteered in the classroom for decades—for their own benefit as well as the children’s. In normal times, working with kids has been shown to be an especially rewarding kind of volunteer work for older people, leading to demonstrated improvements in stamina and memory, and a sense of what the psychologist Erik Erikson called the primary developmental task of older adulthood, the need “to be needed.” All of this is so much more important now, when the isolation that can bedevil retirement has been magnified during lockdown. The pandemic has taken away so many familiar routes of connecting with others—the Sunday family dinners, the weekly card games, the religious services, the regular tutoring sessions at the neighborhood school—all ostensibly for the elder person’s own good. But what’s the point of protecting Grandma’s health if she withers in loneliness?

Instead, teachers and principals, already hanging on by their fingernails, could recruit grandparents as collaborators in figuring out the new normal of pandemic schooling. It’s a classic win-win: The elders get a way to combat loneliness and bring a sense of purpose to their days, teachers and parents get teammates with experience and time, and children get another grown-up to help them through the difficulties of remote learning.

One way grandparents could help struggling schools is through remote-tutoring programs such as Eldera, a nonprofit that was started earlier this year. Eldera recruits mentors in their 60s and older, and pairs them with children from the ages of 5 to 15 whose parents have come looking for help. The weekly Zoom calls that follow are pretty free-form: The mentor might read stories aloud to the child, go over math homework, show the child how to draw, or listen to him practice the piano. Parents aren’t necessarily relieved of child-care duties—in most situations, a parent is hovering somewhere nearby—but it can be liberating nonetheless to know that for an hour each week your child has the full attention of another caring adult.