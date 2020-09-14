Up to this point, you and your mom have been arguing about her rules, but the real conflict—and the one you need to discuss directly—is the difference between your value systems. It might help to write your mom a letter so that you can express yourself clearly and without interruption, and explain to her what your value system is. You might start out by saying that you appreciate how much she cares about your well-being, and that you know she believes her efforts are for your benefit.

Then you can explain that even so, if her goal is to raise you to have a fulfilling life, the way she’s trying to help is actually making it less likely that this will come to pass. Let her know that you feel constantly stressed and overwhelmed, not because you’re a poor student, but because this intense focus on getting the best possible grades is interfering with the process of actually learning. Feel free to include some research on a growth mindset, which leaves room for making mistakes and learning from them, as well as studies on the positive outcomes associated with intrinsic motivation (meaning, an inner desire to learn) over extrinsic motivation (grades, parental approval). As for her comments about your weight, tell her that you’re happy with your appearance and appreciate having muscles that give you strength to dance well, and that you find her comments to be damaging and hurtful. You can also share that her expectations are creating resentment in your relationship, because when she is fixated on perfection, you start to feel that her love and acceptance are contingent on performance.

You might end the letter by explaining that the greatest gift she can give you as a parent is the freedom to be who you are—and to be embraced for it—and that you’re someone who works hard and does your best, but who also has many interests and who values making time for relaxation and fun. Tell her that it’s okay with you if she chooses to live her life differently from yours, but that it also needs to be okay with her for you to choose to live differently from her—because ultimately, you will anyway. And not only will you become a more whole human being if she supports you in this, but the two of you will have a much stronger relationship, both now and in the future.

Hopefully your letter will open up a different kind of conversation that will help create more understanding between you. And if it doesn’t, you might consider reaching out to a guidance counselor or another adult you trust for support in helping your mom to broaden her perspective. Either way, clarifying your values and advocating for yourself will be a learning experience you can’t put a grade on: Nobody gets to live your life for you.

