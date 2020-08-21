Beck: It’s interesting that you met through your husbands—so your families were close from the beginning. When you started trying to have kids, did you talk about it as friends?

Stacey: We both talked about family and having kids. Debbie had her first baby just a few years after we met. David [my husband] and I had been trying to have kids even before that.

Debbie: I have two kids. My son was born in ’96 and my daughter in ’99. [After that] I knew I was done having kids, and she was having so many struggles.

Stacey: I don’t even remember how many miscarriages I had before we met—Deb, do you?

Debbie: A good handful.

Stacey: I had 10 altogether.

Beck: Wow, that’s a lot of miscarriages. That’s really tough. Debbie, is that what led you to offering to be a surrogate for Stacey?

Debbie: It was an easy decision for me to offer. I loved being pregnant. Love it. Wish I still could. And my husband and I were fine with two kids. It was a harder decision for her to accept my offer, because she wasn’t ready to stop trying herself.

Stacey: You actually offered to carry a baby for us before you had [your second kid]. It was in ’97, when I had that really tough [miscarriage] where I had to give birth. I was super depressed after that. And it was so hard for Deb. She had a hard time coming into the hospital room when I was waiting to give birth, and I think it was after that that you offered. I wasn’t ready, and it was maybe two or three years later where we revisited it.

Read: Surrogacy: joyful, frightening, always risky

Beck: Tell me about the surrogacy process—what were the steps involved in the decision and then actually making it happen?

Stacey: Before we even decided, we had to get buy-in from both of our families. My family, of course, was like Wow, that’s amazing; of course we’re supportive. But we were more concerned about Deb’s family and how they would feel, because it’s her body. Her family was concerned about how she’d feel giving the kids to me, but her entire family was supportive and has never stopped being part of our life.

Then we sought out my infertility specialist and had a meeting with him. They had to suppress her cycle so that she was not ovulating, and hyperstimulate my cycle so I’m producing as many eggs as possible. The first time we did it, they harvested my eggs and just implanted the sperm and eggs in Deb’s fallopian tube to try to let it happen naturally, and it failed. So the second time we did it, they fertilized the eggs first and then implanted them in the fallopian tubes, and that’s when she got pregnant.

Beck: And you ended up with quadruplets!

Stacey: We didn’t know we would have quadruplets, but it’s always a possibility because you’re implanting more than one embryo for your optimal chances of getting pregnant. But we never expected quadruplets, no.