While some work friendships stay firmly within working hours, others extend beyond the 9 to 5 and into “real friend” territory. Ashley Rose Young, a 32-year-old historian at a museum in Washington, D.C., would often meet up with her work friends on evenings and weekends for happy hours and game nights. The 23-year-old tech marketer I spoke with considers her co-workers some of her closest friends, saying, “I’ve found really good people to share intimate aspects of my life with, who care about me and not just my deliverables.”

According to Gallup research, having a close work friend increases fulfillment, productivity, and even company loyalty; on the flip side, loneliness in the office can affect both professional and personal well-being. The absence of casual hallway chats and long lunch breaks during the pandemic could potentially make workers feel more isolated, according to Hilla Dotan, an organizational-behavior researcher at Tel Aviv University. “What we’re doing through virtual work is we’re neutralizing the social aspect of [work],” she told me.

Deprived of shared spaces and rituals, colleagues now have to be proactive to maintain relationships that once thrived on convenience. Cody has kept up with her work friends via FaceTime and text. But she admits that the physical distance, coupled with the current demands of being a single mother to a 5-year-old, affects how she maintains her friendships. “There are some people that I will answer texts from no matter the time. There’s some that I will not [respond to], because it’s after work hours,” she told me.

Like any long-distance relationship, remote-work friendships depend on participants making extra effort to communicate. Evelyn R. Carter, a social psychologist at a diversity, equity, and inclusion consultancy firm, who had already been working remotely for about a year before the pandemic hit, told me that these friendships are worth the work: They can alleviate the feelings of stress and alienation that remote work often produces.

Young’s friends have made her transition to telework much smoother. The women organize regular videochat lunches, text throughout the day, and even take online classes together. “The kind of lunch dates I have with my girlfriends … [remind] me of us running into each other in the hallway,” Young told me, offering her some semblance of the old office routine. The friends told me that they’ve actually become closer during the pandemic.

The two tech marketers I spoke with also moved their scheduled hangouts to videochat—but while they’ve remained close, the 27-year-old noted that many of his other work friendships have become more transactional. “When the foundation of your relationship or your friendship with your co-workers is primarily work-based, it’s hard to reach out, like ‘Oh, let’s hang out,’” he told me. Without the organic office chitchat, many of his work friendships have been reduced to minimal communications about tasks. He now spends more time alone or with college and high-school friends whom he is more comfortable planning things with.