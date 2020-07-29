Kids’ imperfect safety compliance likely won’t cause widespread outbreaks, but it will nonetheless present some challenges. Those challenges will be different for different age groups, and older kids may not always be more careful than younger ones.

Unsurprisingly, expectations are lowest for kids under 3—without a grasp on abstract cause-and-effect reasoning, they probably will neither understand nor adhere to public-health measures. Moreover, social distancing “goes against their nature,” Erin O’Connor, an education professor at New York University and a co-founder of the research-based parenting website Scientific Mommy, told me. “Children want to hug each other. They want to play with each other.”

For this reason, day-care safety guidelines focus on things that adults can control. One child-care consultant recently suggested in an interview with NPR that teachers might construct “obstacle course”-style blockades to discourage small kids from wandering over to their peers. Similarly, in Charlottesville, Virginia, one preschool put up temporary fences to establish playground boundaries.

By the time kids are 3 or 4, adults can probably start getting them to follow some rules, perhaps through regular practice or play, even if they can’t grasp the underlying need for them. Also, O’Connor said, “They’re so inquisitive at that stage, and they’re so interested in what the adults in their life are doing.” As a result, they might be inspired to do as the adults do, and wear a mask.

Kindergartners and first graders generally won’t understand the rationale behind various precautions either, but the messaging could start to stick better. “Even younger school-age kids, when we talk to them about trying to sneeze into their elbows, [they] get it,” Jhaveri told me. “I’ve had my kids, when they were younger, chastise [me] for not doing some of those things.”

Second grade roughly marks the beginning of the phase that O’Connor considers to be a sweet spot for compliance: Kids tend to have the mental capacity to understand some of the medical reasons for pandemic safety measures, and often want to emulate the behavior of family members and teachers. Around age 7, they also become a little more altruistic. “You can talk to them about how it’s not only important for them to wear a mask for their own good, but also for their friends’ good, their teachers’, their parents’, their grandparents’,” O’Connor said.

They still won’t be perfect guardians of public health, though. Jhaveri told me about the child of a colleague who “went to school with a Star Wars mask and came home with a Batman mask,” having traded protective gear with a classmate as he might have traded action figures.

Late middle school is when that sweet-spot period comes to an end. While teens will likely have a better understanding of the pandemic’s dangers than younger kids, they might also be more likely to disregard them.