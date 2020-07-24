Nandita Shenoy: I bought the apartment in 2000, with the money I had saved after a year and a half on the road with The King and I. I was very proud of my accomplishment. I don’t remember the first time that I met Barbara, but I remember her always saying hello and asking me if I needed anything. Because I’m an actor, I have spent periods of time outside the apartment. So I would ask Barbara to keep an eye out if I wasn’t going to be there. We just followed the rhythms of each other’s lives for all these years.

Barbara: When she moved in, she used to practice her scales, singing. It was so wonderful. I hated when she gave that up.

Nandita: I had been mostly doing musical theater when I moved in. I would try to wait until 9 o’clock, then do my scales, and then I would take class, do an audition or whatever. I always felt so bad because I thought I was harassing everybody else in the building.

Barbara: Not at all, I enjoyed it.

Nandita: I used to joke and say, “If I died in my apartment, I knew that Barbara was the person who would find me.” And that’s even when my brother lived in this building.

Beck: Have you typically been close with your neighbors, or is this a unique relationship?

Barbara: I guess it’s unique. The only other place I’ve ever lived was with my parents. When I moved in here, there was a woman living across the hall who used to hem my clothes for me. So I knew her that way. But then Nandita moved in, and she’s such a friendly person that we just became more friendly than I normally would. Though between her traveling and me working, we really didn’t see each other that much. I would come back in the evening, and by that time, she was out dating. I finally retired in 2001. Then I got to see Nandita more.

Nandita: I think it’s hilarious that anyone had that impression that I was out dating. The early 2000s were a very bleak time for my romantic life.

Where I grew up in Buffalo, we did know the neighbors well. They used to watch us after school, and they became so close to us that we call them Grandma and Grandpa. So I don’t think I thought anything of it to be friendly to Barbara.

Beck: How did your relationship evolve from a friendly neighborly relationship to more of a friendship?

Nandita: I think it was just time. It just happened. I do remember one time I was very, very sick and I was like, Barbara is the only one who knows and cares. She used to leave me orange juice and soup on the doorknob. And Barbara has had some health issues. I remember [once] when she was getting better, I came to visit her, and I met her sister and her brother-in-law.

Beck: What kinds of things have you connected over?