Take a moment to contemplate that scenario. Would you really prefer that to what you have now? You say that had your husband not agreed to the three kids back then, you never would have fallen in love with him—but the fact is, you did fall in love with him, and what you’re missing is that he’s the same person now that he was back then. People can change their minds without changing who they are.

This is a distinction you’ll need to make in order to open yourself up to your husband’s experience. It makes sense that your husband feels differently now—as the remarried, aging father of two young children—than he did while going through a messy custody battle with his son’s mother and falling in love with a pregnant new girlfriend who may have represented hope for the future when he needed it most. I have a feeling that when he tries to tell you how he feels now, you shut him down with logistics: I’ll take care of the kids. You’re not too old. Nothing will change for you. And he feels so shut down that all he can say to you is You need to get over this. But what if instead you got curious about how he feels so that he, in turn, can be more open to how you feel?

If you do, you might learn that he’s worried about any number of things. Maybe he’s feeling trapped financially—that he will have to work harder or retire later if you have another child. Or maybe he’s concerned that he’ll have less (or no) time to travel, to pursue hobbies, to see friends, to read a book or take a nap on weekends—all of which may be important at this stage of his life. Perhaps he’s worried that he won’t have the bandwidth to be the kind of father he wants to be to the two children he has already, or the energy and patience required to be a good father to a third. Maybe he feels that he'll miss out on spending more time with you just as the kids are becoming more independent. He could also be afraid that the pregnancy will go badly, or that because he’s older, the child is at risk for complications or long-term health issues he doesn’t feel he could handle. And then there’s the possibility that he believes having another child with you might make your stepson feel left out or outnumbered in a way that he doesn’t with just the one half-sibling.

As you discover more about your husband’s fears and desires, you can also examine yours more closely. Why have you always wanted three children? Is there something from your childhood—a sense of loneliness, of not having a tribe—that informs the intensity of your feelings? As a full-time mom, do you worry on some level that as the two older children grow up, you won’t know what your purpose is, or what to do with your time?

Once you tease out what’s underneath your respective positions, here are two exercises you can try. First, switch sides with each other and argue the other person’s perspective out loud, really getting into that frame of mind. Doing so will create a deeper level of understanding and compassion for what the other person is experiencing and add much more nuance to the conversation. Second, instead of imagining a dismal future without (or, in your husband’s case, with) a third child, I’d like each of you to write a full page in which you imagine your happiest day as a family with two kids (for you) or three kids (for him). Make sure you both include the joy of the day in great detail. This experience will move you past the false binary of your preferred situation as being all good and the other situation as being all bad and help you both consider each scenario with more emotional flexibility.