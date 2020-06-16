Read: The coronavirus conspiracy boom

In times of crisis, people derive a sense of comfort from passing along information to their family members. During periods of high uncertainty, group discussion can give people the feeling that they have a sense of what’s going on. In an interview with Science magazine, the sociologist Emma Spiro said that this process helps assuage people’s anxieties, because it makes them feel as if they are making decisions “based on some communal group-level understanding of what is currently happening.” But when the purpose of a conversation is to comfort, people become much more likely to send information that appeals to them rather than information grounded in facts.

Compounding this problem is people’s increased tendency to believe misinformation when it comes from those with whom they have close ties, Cailin O’Connor, an associate professor of philosophy at UC Irvine, told me. Many people assess information they’re receiving based on not just the quality of the information itself, but the degree to which they see themselves as socially and culturally similar to the person relaying it. “The closer you perceive yourself to [be to] someone … the more you trust the information they're sharing,” O’Connor said. “With families I would think, a lot of the time, that kind of closeness would be in place."

Family group chats are also likely to include people less familiar with social media and less used to filtering out the waves of misinformation on its platforms. My 80-year-old grandmother, for example, who lives in an Indian temple in Amish country, has an iPhone just for our weekly Google Hangouts. Once she’s asked everyone whether they’re okay, she hangs up on us mid-conversation. A 2019 study in Science Advances found that people from older generations tend to share misinformation nearly seven times more frequently than younger family members, even when factors such as education and partisan affiliation were taken into account.

And although people might recognize that their relatives are spreading misinformation, their close bonds can make speaking out difficult. A 2019 study found that only 21 percent of people surveyed in the U.K. reported correcting others who shared false or inaccurate information. That number is likely to be even smaller in family group chats, O’Connor told me, because it is inherently uncomfortable to disagree with those close to you—think of the way people dread having to deal with their argumentative uncles on Thanksgiving. “There is this psychological force of us all kind of wanting to conform a little bit and not stick out,” O’Connor said. “Within families, it can be a powerful force. When someone is saying, ‘Oh, I believe X,’ it pushes others just to accept it rather than to say, ‘Well, you’re wrong about X.’”