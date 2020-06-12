Shannon: And I was trying to be there for Alisha, and just be the same me. If I’m still constant, then they know that I’m not going to take my mom’s side, even if she’s my mom, because I don’t know what’s going on. So I don’t have the right to say what’s happening in whatever they were going through.

Beck: Do you remember when and how everything resolved?

Alisha: I don’t know if Shannon actually knows this, but one day, I just got a message from Shannon’s mom, Lisa. She thanked me for being there for Shannon, and then she said that she just really, really missed my mom. And she said, “I just want to be friends with her again. Do you think your mom will let that happen?" I was like, “Oh, absolutely,” because my mom missed Lisa, too. Then one day, I came home, and Lisa was there.

Shannon: I remember my mom asking me, “Do you still hang out with Alisha?” And I was like, “Yeah. Even if you and Sandra don’t hang out, we still do.” And she said, “I like that.” And my mom was trying to better herself as well. She’d stopped drinking, and she’d stopped smoking. She was really into her work and her hobbies. And then the next week, she told me, “Sandra and I are going to take a dance class together.”

Sandra: When Lisa and I started talking again, it was because Lisa had asked Alisha if I would mind if she got back in touch with me. I wouldn’t have, but it was nice to be asked. I asked Lisa to come and help me decorate one of my bedrooms, and it just went back into the natural pattern of how we were before.

Lisa: Obviously, we’d both changed as people in the few years that we’d spent apart. I’d done a lot of growing up, so Sandra doesn’t have to parent me as much now.

Beck: What has it meant to you to have friends be a part of your conception of “family”?

Shannon: A lot of my friends in secondary school would ask me, “Do you tell your mom everything?” And I’m like, “Yeah.” And when they’d ask, “Do you tell your friends everything?” I’m like, “Well, I don’t tell you guys, but I always talk to Alisha about whatever I need.”

Even if there are things I don’t want to share, then my mom is like, “You can talk to me whenever you feel comfortable.” I think that’s what you need rather than having someone who’s like, “Tell me everything. Tell me all your secrets.”

Alisha: With me and Shannon, I can be in a sister-y relationship with her when I have to, but I can also be more of just a supportive friend. It depends what Shannon needs. If she needs to be kicked in the bottom and told to get on with something, I’ll go for it. We’re not sugarcoating anything. With other friends, I don’t have that.

Sandra: I’ve always been quite—not stubborn, but independent. I’m always thinking, “I can do it myself or I don’t need anybody else. But I also know that I can count on Lisa if I need anything. I don’t talk to people a lot about what’s going on [with me], but Lisa has been part of my life for so long that she knows what baggage I’ve got, what’s going to upset me, what days I’m probably not going to have a good day. It’s comforting to know that you’ve got that person who isn’t actually family but is more to you than family.