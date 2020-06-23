As I researched these issues, my earthquake memories drew me to the pediatrician W. Thomas Boyce’s study of Loma Prieta’s effects on local children. To better understand how they were coping after the disaster, Boyce in 1989 asked kids to “draw the earthquake”—and found that “kids who drew darker scenes tended to stay healthy in the weeks that followed, while those who drew sunny pictures were more likely to come down with infections and illnesses.” Today, Boyce says, he believes that children who reckoned with the disaster more directly and honestly ended up better off, because when we talk about the things that scare us, “it makes them gradually less scary.”

As has been observed and observed and observed again, today’s parents are more likely than past generations of parents to bubble-wrap our children—to try to protect them from both physical danger and emotional discomfort. What’s been less widely discussed is how this insulation extends to disturbing facts about the outside world, and how much it’s motivated by parents’ own feelings of distress and guilt and anxiety. “It sometimes seems that the more overwhelming the world gets, the more adults try to blindfold children,” I wrote, adding that if we really wanted to prepare our children for difficult times, “we should talk candidly about worrisome topics.”

But in recent weeks, I began to wonder: Does my earlier reporting still apply? Is “Don’t shield your kid from scary or sad or unjust things” good advice when those things stretch as far ahead as we can see, when just about everything—a pandemic, economic collapse, rampant racism, police brutality—is scary or sad or unjust? The short answer is, mostly, yes. As I’ve since dug deeper into the research about how children respond to crises, among them a parent’s impending death, natural disasters, violence, and racism, I’ve found more and more evidence that blindfolding doesn’t work and can actually hurt kids. At the same time, I’ve been closely following parents’ discussions about how to talk (or not talk) to kids about the tectonic shifts we’re now living through. Some of what I’ve observed, particularly some white parents’ justifications for why they have shielded their kids from the news of George Floyd’s murder and the response to it, is concerning from both a moral and a psychological perspective. But some of what I’ve seen is profoundly hopeful, with more and more adults starting to answer kids’ questions about everything from mortality to family finances to police violence more honestly, belatedly recognizing how much their kids notice, and having conversations that are overdue.

Let’s start with what would seem to be among the saddest, scariest situations a child might confront. Louise Dalton and Elizabeth Rapa, researchers in Oxford’s psychiatry department, study two very difficult questions: How do you tell a child her mother or father is dying? How, for that matter, do you tell a sick child that she herself will die? Last year, with the Oxford professor Alan Stein and colleagues, they published a pair of articles in The Lancet reviewing the research on how children respond to this news. The bottom line: Kids who have life-threatening illnesses—or whose parents do—fare much better when adults speak openly to them. Though this research wasn’t done with COVID-19 in mind, Dalton and Rapa believe that its morals apply directly to the current crisis, so they recently published a pair of follow-up commentaries arguing that honest communication is especially vital to kids’ mental health during the pandemic.