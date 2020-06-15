Why do people do this to themselves? It’s not that people want to get hurt again. It’s that they want to master a situation in which they felt helpless as children. Freud called this “repetition compulsion.” Maybe this time, the unconscious mind imagines, I can go back and heal that wound from long ago by engaging with somebody familiar—but new. The problem is, by choosing familiar partners, people guarantee the opposite result: They reopen wounds and feel even more inadequate and unlovable.

Your boyfriend may have a history of feeling abandoned and attempt to protect himself now by controlling his partners, but it’s also possible that your boyfriend has dated women who were otherwise faithful, and then when he restricted their basic freedoms with unreasonable demands, as he has with you, they started looking for the key to the jail cell, and that key happened to be another guy.

All of this is to say that the way to build trust with your boyfriend isn’t by acceding to his demands and neglecting your own needs; it’s by sharing with him how those demands make you feel and the impact they have on your relationship. You can start by telling him that you understand his need to feel safe, but that his attempts to feel safe are pushing you away rather than making you feel closer and more connected to him. You can say that you aren’t responsible for what his other girlfriends did, and that the only way for him to feel more secure in your love is for him to do the inner work required to understand his fear better. You can say that you don’t feel that your needs are taken into account, and that because you want your relationship to thrive, you hope he’ll try to learn more about himself by seeing a therapist. You can let him know that when it comes to love, vulnerability is the price of admission; we risk our hearts in any intimate relationship, and you can’t guarantee that you’ll never leave him any more than he can guarantee that to you. You can also communicate clearly what’s important to you in a lasting relationship, such as that you both have friends and hobbies and respect each other’s broader worlds while also remaining monogamous.

If your boyfriend is willing to focus inward and do the work to take responsibility for his anxiety, make sure to tell him how much you appreciate it when you catch him making changes: I felt so good about us when I couldn’t text you back right away and you managed okay without me. At the same time, when his possessiveness creeps back in, don’t ignore it—make sure to explain every time how his behavior makes you feel in the moment.

By handing responsibility for his safety back to him, you’re creating the kind of healthy and balanced relationship that will make you both feel safer in the long run. And if your boyfriend isn’t willing to do this work, if he can’t accept that nobody can save him but himself, you can do something different than his other girlfriends did—you can end the relationship with candor and compassion, maybe having left him with a glimpse of what a future relationship might look like whenever he’s ready to own his part in it.

Dear Therapist is for informational purposes only, does not constitute medical advice, and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician, mental-health professional, or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. By submitting a letter, you are agreeing to let The Atlantic use it—in part or in full—and we may edit it for length and/or clarity.