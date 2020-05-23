Wine-mom humor can be cathartic, even empowering, for mothers themselves. Lisa Jacobson, an associate history professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara who researches families as well as food and drink culture, told me she recognized instantly why “wine mom” humor resonates with mothers. It “allows women to embrace their identity as mothers, while also refusing to be solely defined by that role,” she said. The memes, she told me, with their candid expressions of frustration at the somehow simultaneous monotony and chaos of modern mothering, struck her as “a vaguely feminist rejection of the vision of the traditional self-sacrificing ‘homemaker’ mom that’s been memorialized in the 1950s sitcoms.”

So if you asked a self-identifying wine mom to explain who exactly the wine mom is, she’d likely tell you that she’s a busy, exhausted parent who just needs a break and a laugh, a moment to remember who she is other than “Mommy.” Anne Bodenstine and Angela Principe, the founders of the popular Instagram meme accounts @mom.wine.repeat and @mommywinetime, respectively, both told me that they started their accounts at times in their lives when they felt worn down by the challenges of parenting. Principe remembers coming up with her handle around 4 a.m. one night in 2016 when she was rocking her second child, then six months old, to sleep. Bodenstine started her account in 2018 when she and her husband were “in the thick of it” parenting a preschooler and a toddler, the younger of whom was undergoing tests and would soon be diagnosed with sensory processing disorder. Her extended family lived far away. She felt isolated. She wanted to create something that would help her find humor and joy in the situation, as well as support. “I wanted to find a name that was kind of general, that people could relate to,” she said. “Obviously, ‘mom’ was and still is a huge part of my life, and I just have always enjoyed wine. It’s been something that has helped me, you know, de-stress at the end of the day.”

People could indeed relate: @mom.wine.repeat now has more than 95,000 followers, who frequently get in touch with Bodenstine to share their appreciation for her honesty and her jokes; she also gets a lot of responses to her Instagram Stories, where she often shares more about her own family, from parents of other kids with special needs. “I post about my struggles and people reach out saying, ‘Oh, yeah, we’ve been there,’” Bodenstine said. “Or, ‘I’m going through the same thing. What are your suggestions?’”

On the pages of both @mommywinetime and @wine.mom.repeat, the content is only marginally about wine—it’s mostly about the overwhelming demands of trying to feed kids, clothe kids, bathe kids, and answer each of their 10 million daily questions (as well as the relentless pursuit of just five minutes of alone time). Even where wine is invoked, it is as a shorthand for relaxation time, for well-deserved breaks after long, hectic days of mothering. That wine plays such a small, surface-level role in some wine-mom humor accounts’ content is perhaps telling: The drinking isn’t the point, necessarily; it’s an excuse to find escape (whether through a glass of wine or not) and connection.