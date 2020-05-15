Spencer Sumner: We were all in the same class, in organic chemistry, and we formed a study group to cope with the homework that comes with the class. Will is probably the biggest superfan of all of us, and Claire’s a really big fan too. Will just roped us into his obsession.

Beck: How did you get your friends on board?

Will: It kind of started as a joke. I’d be like, “Hey, are you all watching Survivor tonight?”

Claire Bunn: We had this group chat that Will created called the “Survivor Dream Team.” In college, people are in a lot of different circles all the time; it can be hard to stay connected if you’re not consistently seeing people in class. The group chat was an intentional way to stay in touch. Will was like, “We can meet up every few weeks and talk Survivor strategy, and we can make these audition tapes.” What started as a joke became fully integral to [our friendship].

Will: It became a friendly competition between us, seeing who could make the best Survivor audition video, or who could eventually get on the show. We’re all still waiting on the email saying we’re going to be on, but it’s going to come for one of us eventually.

Beck: So you would actually submit them to the show?

Will: I think all four of us actually did submit at least one video.

Beck: Can you each describe what your audition video was like?

Claire: The final one that I pieced together was around the three attributes of a good survivor: “Outwit, outplay, outlast.” We repurposed those into our college lifestyle, how we do that on a daily basis. I remember putting “We outlast others in the library,” so you can see footage of all of us in the library at 2 a.m., and it’s completely empty except for us finishing up our study session. [There’s footage of us] outplaying others by walking faster on campus to get to class.

Spencer: Mine was mostly clowning on Will. I ended it with, “I know for a fact I’ll be your final survivor, especially if you put Will McGonigle on there.” I submitted it kind of jokingly, but now I hope they let me in for real.

Emma Ellis: I think Spencer’s video actually had a clip of Will’s video embedded in it.

Will: My video, retrospectively, was a little boring and tame compared to the other three in this group. It was just me looking at a camera and talking about my life for three minutes. It’s probably not the way to get on to reality TV, especially when I’m just a sophomore student doing undergraduate studies. I did include a clip of Destiny’s Child’s “I’m a Survivor.” Maybe that will set the mood for the producers if they ever see my video.

Beck: Do you all watch the show together now?

Spencer: I think Claire and Will watch it every week. I think they call each other to watch it. But Ellis and I still haven’t seen a single episode. It’s all secondhand enjoyment.