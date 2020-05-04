It’s common for people to make assumptions about how their therapist feels about them, because part of what happens in therapy is a process called transference. In transference, a person unconsciously directs feelings about another person (generally from childhood) onto an entirely different person in the present. This happens outside the therapy room too. For instance, a husband may feel controlled by his wife when she asks if he’ll run a simple errand, because she reminds him of his demanding mother. Or a person whose boss laughs just like his abusive father may cower around that boss even if that boss is kind and gentle. The problem with transference is that instead of reacting to the person right in front of you, you’re reacting to a template from the past. In relationships, transference prevents us from connecting with people in a meaningful way.

In therapy, though, transference can be very useful because it reveals an important process that’s playing out in the patient’s life. And when transference is both observed in the therapeutic relationship and talked about in real time, the patient’s unhealed wounds become apparent and can receive the attention they need.

My guess is that your feeling of being a burden predates your relationship with your therapist. That’s because many people who worry about burdening their therapist grew up feeling like a burden in their family. A child with a sick parent or sibling might try to be “easy” and not bother anyone with his seemingly less important needs. Or a child with a parent who is constantly overwhelmed might get the message, tacitly or explicitly, that her needs are unwelcome. (“I’m exhausted,” the perennially beleaguered parent might say. “Please don’t bother with me with this right now.”) Or a child with a parent who finds the child’s feelings of sadness or anger distressing might feel guilty for upsetting that parent and become hypervigilant about not burdening anyone with her feelings. Or a child who is forced into an adult role (say, his father dies and the 12-year-old boy moves into the father’s role) feels responsible for taking care of everyone else and always puts his own needs last.

In adulthood, people who grew up in any of these ways often have trouble differentiating between the act of reaching out in a healthy way and being perceived as “dumping” their problems onto somebody else. Sometimes there’s even a fear that if they’re “too much” for someone else, that person will cut off the relationship. Perhaps this applies to you and how you feel about your therapist.

Of course, we’re in a unique situation right now—therapists and their patients are experiencing many of the same challenges due to the global pandemic. And while some patients wonder how their therapists are doing—all my patients have asked me that question—they need not view continuing their sessions as a zero-sum game: If I bring you my problems, I’ll exacerbate yours. If I minimize my needs, there will be more room for yours.