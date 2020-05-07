Marr and Noymer were less concerned, but recommended having kids wear a mask and wash their hands afterward, and gently breaking up any extended up-close conversations with other children.

CAN I SEND MY KIDS TO SUMMER CAMP?

This was another question without a consensus answer.

Marr said that she feels okay about day camp if kids will be spending a good deal of time outside and if any room they’ll be in won’t be unduly crowded. “I would be hesitant about overnight camp because of the close sleeping and eating quarters,” she said.

Noymer said he’s “not super comfortable with summer camp,” whether overnight or not. “If I had a kid, I would want to keep my eye on her this summer.” He added that households in which someone is in an at-risk group might want to be extra cautious about this, because a child could bring the virus back home with them.

Carlton didn’t think there’s enough information yet about how the virus spreads among children to weigh in definitively.

These concerns foreshadow the uncertainties people will have about sending their children back to school whenever classes resume. Carlton said that hopefully, after more research is done, there’ll be a clearer answer to questions like these in the coming months.

WHAT CHOICES ARE THESE EXPERTS MAKING THEMSELVES?

As the three experts answered these questions, they occasionally mentioned what they’re planning to do themselves.

Marr’s plans for her summer indicate how she’s weighing various risks. First, she’s currently comfortable sending her kids to camp if it’s open. Second, her family is plotting a trip from Virginia, where they live, to Montana; they’re considering renting an RV so that they don’t have to fly or stay in hotels. And third, Marr has a ticket she booked pre-pandemic for a flight in late June to visit family, and she said she might actually go. A few weeks ago, she thought she definitely wasn’t going to, but she’s open to it now that her fellow passengers may all be required to wear a mask.

Carlton’s and Noymer’s cautiousness is illustrative too. Carlton, for example, said she’s putting off haircuts and dentist appointments until it’s safer to go. “I’m scrubbing my son’s teeth with extra vigor every night,” she said.

Noymer, likewise, said he’s being relatively conservative. “Part of it is that seeing my friend in person as opposed to seeing them on a video call is not the hill I want to die on,” he said.

Another part of it is how he thinks about the evolution of the treatment of COVID-19. “As more and more people have this thing, doctors will get better and better at figuring out what works and what doesn’t—trial and error is an amazing process for honing procedures,” he said. “I trust them to slowly but surely figure out what works in most cases, and so I feel like if I could get COVID a year from now, I’ll receive a more refined course of treatment than if I get it today … I just feel like, the later, the better.” (This logic also contributes to an argument for doing all you can not to infect others right now.)

That doesn’t mean Noymer is completely sealing himself off from the world—he still goes out to get groceries, he recently brought his car in to replace a flat tire, and he figures he’ll get a haircut eventually. But it does mean he’s erring on the side of staying in. “You won’t find me at the beach,” he said.

