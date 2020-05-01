And then we did all kinds of things. We ended up camping and going whitewater rafting together. And we did a lot of, I don't know, going out and drinking probably.

Belinda Spofforth: The whitewater rafting was terrific. I've got a photograph of us [doing that] in my bathroom. I'm grinning at the front.

[After the trip to Toronto] I went out West. I took a trip to Saskatchewan and Manitoba, down to the Rockies.

Julie: And I stayed for a few more months and then I went back home to Florida. We spent most of that summer together in 1981.

Beck: What made you want to stay in touch with someone you just had a chat with on a ferry? What took it to the next level?

Julie: Going back to that summer, the thing I remember most is that you were one of the funniest people I'd ever met. My God, we just laughed all the time. It’s funny because Kelly and I didn't stay in touch, but you and I did. Bella is just a fabulous correspondent. You were always really good about sending birthday and Christmas cards. Before we had kids, we probably wrote even more than twice a year.

I always loved writing letters. And then it became such a rarity. I tell people that I have one person in the world who I still exchange letters with.

Belinda: I mean, there were only letters in those days. So the only way to correspond was through letters, and that kept it going for me.

Beck: I thought it might be fun if you each described the other person's letter-writing style.

Belinda: Julie writes beautifully—her English, her diction, and the words she uses. I just admire the flow of her writing. Her spelling is perfect. And she’s very informative, telling me all about what she's doing, about the kids, about this and that. When her letters came, I would always put them to one side and wait until I had time to digest them and enjoy them.

Julie: Because they were so damn long.

Belinda: We used to do long ones. You still do long ones, because you tend to do it on the computer.

Julie: Yes, I type them now.

The first thing I would have to say about Bella's letters is [that her handwriting is] really hard to read. But I get through them. I've gotten very good at it now; I only occasionally have to ask her what she said. I love her turns of phrase. I love how she says things in her British way. She makes me laugh. I don't hear nearly as much about her travels as I would like to, but she's always off somewhere amazing, traveling the world by herself.

Belinda: [I caught] a bit of a bug, which started off with Canada.

Beck: How did your lives progress, and how did the letters and your friendship intersect with big moments in your lives? Do you remember celebrating together or being a support system for each other through your letters?