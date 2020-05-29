Lindsey: I was always also super interested in politics. Real talk: I went to University of Oklahoma. I was very pragmatically a Republican at times, just because [if you want to] enter politics in the South, it’s much easier on the Republican side. My parents were always very socially liberal, and fiscally conservative. They were Reagan Republicans. Full disclosure: I am no longer a registered Republican, but that doesn’t mean my views have shifted. I just think the party has shifted away from something I am comfortable supporting.

Annie: For me, that was probably my first time interacting with someone who I respected but disagreed with. This was obviously before Donald Trump, so it was kind of a different time. But I think I have a very similar relationship with the Democratic Party that Lindsey does with the Republican Party, because of my family. [I understood] Lindsey’s relationship with the Republican Party was valid both because she believed in some of those values and also because of what it meant to her family. [Family] is an important part of politics, and that is okay.

Lindsey: My first interaction with feminism was when Annie and I were interning in D.C. together one summer in college. I remember watching something on TV and saying, “I feel like feminism is weird,” and Annie was like, “No, Lindsey, feminism is really important,” and she sat me down and she explained it to me.

Annie: I don’t remember this at all.

Lindsey: I had the wrong idea about what feminism was. I thought that feminism was about coddling women, giving women opportunities that they maybe didn’t deserve just because they were women. I don’t think I realized the extent to which the playing field was not level. I think for a very long time, especially in the environment that I was in, I really thought that my job was to be a pretty girl, a nice, quiet girl, and not take up that much space. To get complimented.

Annie taught me to understand that certain things about the way that I was being treated weren’t acceptable. I really thought it was just a given that I got my ass slapped in an office. Annie was the first one to say, “Lindsey, you need feminism because you shouldn’t be treated by people like that.” Obviously, it was not just through one conversation, but through affirmation from Annie and from people I’ve worked with. I was really able to find myself and realize I deserve to take up space. I have so much more to offer than being a pretty girl in an office. I need feminism in order for people to see me that way and for me to see myself that way. That’s my feminist journey.

Annie: It’s funny you say that, because, before Lindsey, I had never met somebody so secure in their womanhood. I know we were teenagers, so at times you weren’t, but it always seemed like Lindsey was 100 percent confident in her body, and comfortable with her sexuality at a really young age, in a way that I was not at all. Lindsey really taught me that is not something to be ashamed of. Your body is your body, it is really powerful and amazing, and we should be able to show it off or cover it up however we want, whenever we want. She has definitely made me more comfortable wearing things that I feel really good in, that I feel really sexy in. She was like, No, I am fucking powerful in the way that I look.