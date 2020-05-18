Read: A guide to staying safe as states reopen

Dave Grossman, who lives in New York City, was supposed to get married in April at an old luxury hotel 25 miles outside the city—but in early March, New York State officials directed residents to cancel any gatherings of more than 50 people. Grossman and his fiancée initially rescheduled their wedding for August, but then the venue announced it was closing for the remainder of the year. Now they’re not sure when, or where, they’ll get married.

Grossman, 44, and his fiancée, 40, both had a specific vision for what they wanted their wedding day to look like. Watching their dream crumble before their eyes, Grossman said, has been devastating: “This was supposed to be the most exciting time—like, We’re getting married soon! Instead, it’s all stress.” Naturally, though, the idea of a smaller, more low-key wedding is now starting to look more and more appealing to the pair.

When the coronavirus first hit, Kristen Maxwell Cooper, the editor in chief of the wedding website The Knot, initially saw a lot of couples push their ceremonies to later this year. But the pandemic has become a more prolonged ordeal than many of those couples expected at first—so some are turning to what Maxwell Cooper and her team at The Knot have dubbed “mini-monies,” for miniature ceremonies. Small enough to comply with size limits on gatherings and also to responsibly practice social distancing, these are pared-down, minimalist events with “usually around 10 people—just their family, maybe,” she said. Some or all of the ceremony “may be virtual. They may have a virtual officiant or something like that.” Maxwell Cooper added that most of the couples she’s seen opt for the mini-mony still plan to have a bigger celebration later on, after restrictions have lifted.

Amy Jones, a wedding planner in Connecticut, told me that a few of her clients whose weddings were planned for spring and summer 2020 have chucked their original plans for a big event and gone the mini-mony route. This is especially true of those who want to get married on the sooner side so they can start a family. But more common, as Jones and other people who work in wedding-adjacent industries told me, are the clients who are (perhaps optimistically) rescheduling their weddings for the same weekend next year. As a result, scores of weddings that were supposed to take place in 2020 have been moved to 2021, and they land on the calendar on top of the weddings that were already planned for 2021 before the coronavirus arrived.

There’s no way to predict, of course, whether “wedding season” as we know it will even be a possibility by this time next year. Strict disease-prevention measures will likely still be in place in a number of states—some of which will make it difficult for vendors and venues to commit to big weddings. Small, low-key ceremonies might seem especially appealing now because they can be adapted to whatever restrictions might be in place in a year. But even without constraints on their guest list, couples starting to plan a wedding right around now might well find that the venues they want are booked through the end of 2021. This by itself would be enough to push some couples toward a simpler, more scaled-back, easier-to-plan wedding day.