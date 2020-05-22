The outlook is even worse for high-school seniors who are entering the workforce this year. The possibility of a 10-to-15-year period of diminished labor-market prospects applies regardless of education level, but “lower-educated workers tend to have larger initial losses and a slower recovery,” von Wachter said.

Before the pandemic, Jayden, a 17-year-old finishing up high school in eastern Missouri, was hoping to go to college to become a mechanic and, before that, to find a related job, perhaps at an auto shop. (Jayden's last name has been omitted to protect her privacy.)

Now Jayden isn’t sure if she’ll be able to get that kind of job anytime soon. In the meantime, she’s going to continue with the fast-food job she’s had for her last two years of high school. “I don’t want to work [in fast food] forever, but I also don’t want to quit there if I don’t have a more career-based job,” she told me.

The amount of long-term harm that the current conditions will do to new workers depends on if, when, and how quickly the economy bounces back. “It is fair to assume at this point that the labor market will be in bad shape for the coming year—enough to put labor-market entrants at risk of the long-term effects we found from past recessions,” von Wachter said. “How the recovery of the economy will take place, and how that will affect unlucky labor-market entrants, is yet to be seen.”

Graduating right now is a particular form of bad luck, but those who finished school and joined the workforce in recent years aren’t lucky either. Young people, as a group, seem to be taking a harder hit economically than those in older generations. In March, a survey from the Pew Research Center found that 40 percent of Millennials, 36 percent of Gen Xers, and 25 percent of Baby Boomers said they or someone they lived with had lost a job or earnings because of the pandemic. The same was true for half of the oldest members of Gen Z, aged 18 to 23.

Paisley Simmons, a 24-year-old who graduated from North Carolina State University in 2017, had only been at her new job, a marketing position at a tech company in Durham, for four months when she was furloughed recently. Now, three years out of college, she’s picking up freelance-writing assignments to pay her bills but bringing in “definitely not even half” the money she made at her job, as well as missing out on the meaning she derived from work. She is applying for unemployment and had saved up some money for rainy days like these, but “if [this] were to last several more months, I would probably think about trying to look for other means of work,” she said.

The economic pain of the present crisis is also being felt by college students who are still working toward their degrees. Brandon Northrop’s goal was to move to California and get a tech job when he graduates from Colorado State University in 2021. “I feel like nothing’s set in stone anymore,” he told me. “What if jobs just start collapsing and we wind up in another Great Depression? What if … I think What if is the big phrase in my mind now.”