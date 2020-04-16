Read: How the 1918 flu pandemic frayed social bonds

Melissa McDowell, a 43-year-old lifestyle blogger and educator in Atlanta, has heard from two of her exes in the time since she’s been homebound. One, who McDowell says she last spoke with when they broke up about six months ago, texted her, “Hey, stranger.” She found the flirty undertone particularly exasperating. “I’ve had situations before where we’ve broken up and then, months or years later, they may reach out … to see if maybe I miss them or something,” McDowell told me. But in this case, she suspects her ex’s motivation was at least partially, I’m bored. Let me start scrolling through my contacts.

Fatima Tareen, a 19-year-old college student in Pakistan, also recently woke up to texts from two exes she hadn’t spoken to in months, both of whom told her that they missed her. She does talk to one of them now and then, but this time, his texts were “more of a desperate attempt to get back together,” she wrote to me in an email. Tareen wondered if that impulse was rooted in her ex’s suddenly being isolated at home with his family and having little to do during the day. “Most of us are experiencing an extreme sort of loneliness and aren’t used to having so much time to think about our lives,” she said. Plus, “we’ve hardly ever spent so much time with our families before, which could be very difficult.” (Tareen noted that she had also felt the impulse to reach out to people in hopes of dulling her own loneliness. She ended up sending texts not to her exes, but to a few people she had feelings for.)

Gwendolyn Seidman, an associate psychology professor at Albright College, thinks that people are hearing from their exes for precisely the reasons McDowell and Tareen put forth—namely, unprecedented levels of boredom and loneliness. Seidman also has a few theories of her own. She’s noticed anecdotally that people seem to have been both posting and consuming a higher volume of social-media content since social-distancing protocols went into effect. (Facebook disclosed on its blog in late March that across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, the company was seeing “new records in usage almost every day,” and that messaging between users had increased by 50 percent.) So even if someone from your romantic past wasn’t already on your mind, they might be after you spend a few minutes on Instagram.

Seidman also noted that humans’ collective appetite for romantic or sexual interaction hasn’t gone anywhere during quarantine, but our ability to meet anyone new has. Getting drinks or coffee or dinner with a Tinder match has become difficult, if not impossible (not to mention illegal in some regions and cities). Plus, Seidman told me, “We’re missing some of the other avenues for having that kind of romantic contact. Maybe you had an eye on one of your co-workers and thought that could turn into something, or someone in your biology class. But now it’s going to be a lot harder to [act on] any of those things.”