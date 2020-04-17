Beck: I know you moved in together briefly after college. How did that go?

Lincoln: We moved in together for a year, and I feel like that really taught us a lot about each other. We had to manage a lot of things, like rent, utilities, and furniture. We didn’t really have that type of relationship before.

Amina: Living together did have its challenges. I am a bit messy. Because we’re so close, there wasn’t any sort of waiting [to address issues]; Lincoln would literally just come into my room and yell at me. And I’d be like, “You’re right. I should probably go do those dishes.”

Lincoln: It was also a lot of fun. If I had a bad day, it was fun to have Amina around, but obviously at times it got to be too much. I think that’s bound to happen when you’re best friends and also living together. I think that one year taught us that we needed a couple boundaries. When we moved, we made the conscious decision to live separately, so we can hole up on our own but still be very close to each other.

Beck: So it ended up that the right distance was just one apartment away.

Lincoln: Yes. But we are moving back in with each other after all, supposedly in July.

Beck: Oh really?

Lincoln: I’m kind of nervous about it. Now we’re having to consider moving in a pandemic and what that entails. But we’re doing another one-year hurrah, because we’re planning for some transitions. I’m in my first year of a relationship, and Amina is very clear about wanting some more “us time” before that gets any further. So we’re going to live together for a year before I probably move in with someone else.

Beck: How do you feel about moving in together again? Do you think things will be different this time?

Amina: I think it’s going to be so much more seamless, because we’ve worked on communicating and we already have our concerns laid out. Lincoln’s concerned about the dishes; that’s totally valid. But also, we’re reaching our late 20s. It’s sort of the last time we can truly be roommates without all the responsibilities of a relationship, a family, and things like that.

Beck: You are close with each other’s families as well—obviously Amina’s mom is the one who forced you guys to be friends. What have you learned about each other by getting to know each other’s families?

Amina: Lincoln has spent Thanksgiving with my family for the past five or six years. My brother calls him “brother Lincoln.” My mom, every time she calls me, at the end, it’s, “And how’s Lincoln?” I think as long as Lincoln’s around, they always feel like I’m safe and I have a good support system. And Lincoln’s family is a lot bigger than mine. I’ve met his mom; I’ve met some of his siblings. But when I finally got to meet all of his nieces and nephews this past December, it was like I already knew them, because he talked about them so often.

Lincoln: My mom to this day calls Amina her daughter, and when I was not out, my mom was like,

“You’re marrying her, right?” We do consider each other family. Like for graduation at GW, my family came and Amina’s family came, and Amina’s family hosted us; we all hung out together all weekend.