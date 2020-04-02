The most crucial piece of the pandemic-response puzzle is implementing social distancing. All adults maintain a complex web of relationships, and more adults living in a household means more webs intersecting and more opportunities for the virus to spread. But it’s difficult to stop your roommate from seeing a friend or inviting his girlfriend over or stopping by a house party.

Read: The dos and don'ts of 'social distancing'

This has been a frustrating issue for Amy, a 25-year-old physical therapist who lives in an apartment with two roommates in Oregon, a state that has confirmed at least 690 cases of the coronavirus and 18 related deaths as of this writing. A repairman was scheduled to visit their apartment two weeks ago to fix a broken drawer in the refrigerator. Amy, who asked to be identified by only her first name to protect her privacy, wanted to cancel the appointment, but her roommates had the repairman come anyway. The three of them fought about it. Amy told me that she said some things she didn’t mean. “But I don’t think they really see the scope of how this is impacting other people,” she said.

It will help to lay down some ground rules, experts say, and roommates should do it before the health situation in their city gets worse. This starts with agreeing, as a household, to follow CDC guidelines and stay six feet apart—yes, even in your own house! It would be smart, in other words, to stagger your cooking times to avoid a scenario in which four people are crammed in the kitchen following different Alison Roman recipes. Then, roommates should “sit down and have a full discussion” about who’s coming and going and where, Keith Renshaw, the director of psychology at George Mason University, told me. “Ask: ‘How strict does everybody want to be about social distancing?’ Recognize that you’re probably going to need to work [toward] the strictest level.” Many people are now working completely from home, so their interactions with others are limited. But if someone in a shared house still has to go to the office every morning, experts recommend treating them as though they’ve been exposed to the virus. Constantly “monitor [them] for symptoms and do as much of the physical distancing as you can,” Justman said.

Does one roommate have a boyfriend she keeps traveling across town to see? The couple should either agree not to see each other in person or stay together in one place for the time being, Justman said. Don’t go back and forth, because “if you have four or five people in each house, then, in effect, you’ve got 10 people who are all exposed to each other,” she told me.

Obviously, this kind of distancing, while necessary to prevent the spread of the virus, has a major downside: People are going to get very tired of their housemates. I, for example, almost came unglued yesterday when my roommate turned the oven to 450 degrees to bake a single beet. And this will be especially bad for people who already dislike their roommates, or who are shacking up with a handful of strangers they found on Craigslist. Many Americans are already living in a heightened state of anxiety, and being sequestered with just a few people—likely not even your favorite people—is likely to make things worse.