Jen

Newark, Del.

Dear Jen,

When couples find themselves at an impasse and come to me for help—whether that’s in what we now call “normal” times or in the current unprecedented moment—the first thing I do is suggest that they begin the discussion by taking a moment to draw upon their reserves of compassion, not just for one’s partner, but also for one’s self. That’s especially important now, when we’re all on edge and tensions run higher than ever.

I start with compassion because compassion helps people move from what therapists call the content of the disagreement (in your case, what it means to safely socially distance) to the process (the emotional meaning of the conflict between you). So far, you both seem to have been stuck in the content—trying to make your case and bring the other person over to your side. As you’ve seen, that’s kept you both backed into your respective corners. But once you’re both able to communicate on the process level, you’ll be able to return to the content with more flexibility, generosity, and willingness to work together.

In order to consider what’s going on emotionally for each of you right now, you’ll need to sit down and have a different kind of conversation. Instead of each focusing on the expression of your own thoughts and feelings, you can express genuine curiosity about how the other person feels. For instance, your husband has mentioned his concern for “people’s mental health and the economy,” but can he talk about this on a more personal level? You might ask him whether he’s feeling financial pressure right now, and if he is, don’t try to reassure him with a response such as “But we’re doing fine financially” or “But we’ll recover from this soon,” because that will invalidate how he’s feeling. Instead, use your curiosity to connect with him by saying something such as, “That sounds stressful … tell me more.” Ask questions until you understand more fully how he views the economic fallout and where his mind goes when he thinks about its impact on your family. Is he afraid of losing his job? His nest egg? Opportunities for the future that he had been counting on, which now seem unlikely to happen for quite some time (or at all)? You don’t have to feel the same way he does—your role here is simply to learn more about his emotional landscape.

Likewise, you can ask him to tell you more about his comment that he worries about people’s mental health. By “people” does he mean himself, and if so, in what ways does he find himself struggling? A more introverted partner may be relatively content to stay at home, whereas someone more naturally extroverted may feel as if his emotional food supply has been cut off. Alternatively, is he simply bored when he’s at home, and if so, what’s that like? For some people, boredom is terrifying because their mind wanders to unpleasant places. Visiting with friends or making trips to the hardware store could be a way for your husband to distract himself from that open space of boredom. Consider, too, that many people defend against anxiety by denying the object of their fear (for instance, that your son is particularly susceptible to complications because of his asthma), and it might be easier for your husband to tell himself that your fears are overblown than to face the reality of how widespread and dangerous this virus is. The more curious and understanding you are about what he may be going through, the more your husband might be able to tolerate not only his own struggles right now, but also yours.