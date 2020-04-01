For example, after learning that COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, involved trouble breathing, children at a preschool in Kirkland, Washington, (where the virus spread rapidly through a nursing home) began to “play CPR,” Kelly Ritting, a parent from the area, told me. Although schools in Seattle have since closed, Ritting’s 4-year-old daughter has continued to independently play doctor. Recently, she “swabbed” her baby brother with a Lego giraffe. After rubbing the giraffe on a plate, she said that, while the test was positive, her brother would be okay, because her parents had told her that children don’t get that sick from the virus. (To be sure, children can get infected, though their risk of death is not fully known. Children’s exposure is also a concern given that they could pass the disease to others.)

Bradley Madison, a lawyer in Winnipeg, Manitoba, shared that his four sons have recently enjoyed playing “CoronaBall,” a game that involves dodging a spiky plastic ball that loosely resembles illustrations of the virus. Before the schools in Kansas City, Missouri, closed, Nathan Hopper’s 8-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son played multiple virus-related games invented by their peers. “Social-distancing tag” ingeniously responded to demands that people keep their distance by allowing whoever was “it” to tag another child’s shadow. In the more dangerous “coronavirus tag,” students would tag someone by coughing on them—though children could also achieve immunity by wearing a “hazmat suit” (a hood) or a “face mask” (raising a sleeve to one’s face).

In general, parents do not need to be concerned by children incorporating the coronavirus into their play (though parents should probably discourage them from coughing on one another). Children use play to express their worries, so an occasional mention of even death is natural, Russ said. “I would worry more if the play takes a dark turn and children seem anxious when they’re playing,” Ann Masten, a professor at the University of Minnesota’s Institute of Child Development, cautioned. But unless children seem distressed, or are compulsively repeating the same scenario without changing the outcome, play can be a healthy way for kids to process the news and can give parents insight into their child’s emotional state. “When you watch them play, you can pick up clues about what they are thinking and what they believe about the virus and the pandemic,” Abigail Gewirtz, a family-social-science professor at the University of Minnesota, told me.

While none of the parents I spoke to believed that their children were particularly anxious or fearful, they all struggled with the changes to their kids’ routines. They were all fielding complicated questions about topics such as death and the long-term complications of the virus. Ritting’s daughter was asking a lot about death and about why she couldn’t see her friends. “She keeps telling me that her friends have ‘let go of her heart’ because she has not seen them in so long,” Ritting said. Hopper, an EMS assistant division chief and paramedic, has had some tough conversations with his kids, but he worries most about the shock that children will feel months from now: “Some of their friends are going to lose homes. Some parents are going to lose jobs.” Osofsky, who worked with children in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, also worries about the mental-health aftereffects of the pandemic, driven by the current moment’s anxiety, isolation, and uncertainty.