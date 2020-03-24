A girl who flew back to Japan after her school closed says that she has class from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. now because of the absurdity of doing online learning in a remote time zone. “I’m so shook this plague is happening right now,” someone responds. A poll is taken, and everyone who is in their parents’ basement raises their hand.

On the event page for this gathering—“Ok, Zoomer. A Party”— to which more than 1,000 people expressed interest in attending, Facebook has automatically supplied a warning: The CDC does not recommend large events at this time in the coronavirus pandemic. The (safe, actually!) virtual party was organized by a member of the Facebook group “Zoom Memes for Self Quaranteens,” which was created less than two weeks ago by a Carnegie Mellon freshman, Mehul Agarwal, and has over 315,000 members at the time of this writing. It is what it sounds like: a place for college students across the country who are now taking classes exclusively via the video-conferencing software Zoom to come and make fun of their bizarre new reality. They joke about teachers who “don’t know how to turn off a YouTube video,” let alone livestream to 100 people, and they joke about their parents appearing in the background of their calls, bearing cut-up fruit or loud opinions on the lecture. One member of the group has half-jokingly created a Zoom sorority (Zeta Omicron Omicron Mu), and is pairing up mentors and mentees (aka “bigs” and “littles”), as would happen in actual college Greek life. Agarwal has been training active members of the group as moderators ever since its membership started ballooning. Right now there is a team of nine, recruited because of their experience moderating similarly large meme groups.

The day of “Ok, Zoomer. A Party,” I logged on to Facebook around 9 a.m. Since I’d last looked, the night before, someone had created an event page for a group watch of “Tim Allen’s Zoom on Zoom” for the following Sunday at 4:20 a.m. A boy had uploaded a video of himself playing a flute in a nine-rectangle grid. “hi are there any other Bulgarian / Slavs here?? We can make baklava together,” a girl wrote. Around lunchtime, the day’s new memes started coming in. Separating each hour of dull, muscle-eroding entrapment inside one’s own home, a new absurd thing to look at: This bonsai tree looks like a woman with a fantastic butt. This man in a silk kimono is singing “Nothing matters.”

The vibe of the group is one of careful chaos, though after hours it is slightly spicier. “If you’re gonna mute yourself and not show video, why are you here, bro?” the host scolds about a dozen people on the call. In the chat running down the side of the screen, teenagers who do not know each other are amicably exchanging Snapchat handles and attempting to break off into cliques. Someone writes, of course, “I’m tryna see some titties,” to which someone says out loud, “Oh my god, who the hell said I’m tryna see some titties.” The host starts playing one of Kanye West’s songs about Jesus, and everyone starts yelling in irritation. Someone spills White Claw on their laptop. The flashing red circle that indicates that someone is recording the call starts flashing, and everyone yells again.