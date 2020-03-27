Andrew Newmyer: [Our school] started by adding a couple of days to spring break. We thought, This’ll probably pass soon. Then the school shut down, and everybody’s [saying], "Stay at home. Take care of yourself. Wash your hands." Then we started figuring out how severe and widespread it was.

Lane Harper: Spring break was supposed to end on the 13th, but now it’s extended until April.

Reagan Ford: I was at a friend’s house and her mom came out and said, “You guys don’t have school next week, because of the virus,” We were like, Yay! And then we realized, Wait, that’s bad. Now we’re in quarantine. People are getting sick, I’m stuck in my house alone, and it’s hard.

Lane: A lot of people, including myself, were joking about it at first, about how glad they were that school was postponed indefinitely. And then everyone realized this is super serious and it needed to be treated that way.

Amelia: At first the euphoria of not having to go to school was so big that we didn’t realize all the stuff that we’d start missing out on, like tennis districts and track districts.

Lane: Our final band competition of the year got canceled. And all the concerts are canceled also.

Andrew: A big statewide band competition. A lot of us were looking forward to it. A lot of us put in a lot of effort. I think we all [also] realized it’s a lot harder to learn online than it is in a classroom. This is a lot more difficult and wilder than we previously thought it was.

Beck: Whose idea was it to have the PowerPoint party? Can you explain what that is?

Audrey Lapuyade: Walter sent us a post about [someone doing] something similar. We changed it up and made it our own. We thought it’d be cool and something to do with our time while we were stuck in quarantine.

Andrew: You make a random PowerPoint on something that you enjoy, and you present it to your friends. We all picked a random topic—some topics were really goofy.

Audrey: It was interesting to listen to, because everyone got to share something that they were passionate about. I think a Zoom meeting can last up to 40 minutes and we had to restart it three times.

Beck: Can everybody introduce the title of your presentation, or the topic that you presented on?

Lane: I did my presentation on gravitational lensing.

Beck: What is that? I don’t even know.

Lane: It’s a way that light travel is affected by gravity fields in space; you can observe it from a telescope.

Andrew: I did my mine on Parks and Recreation characters. It was a show that I really enjoyed; I wanted to tell people about it.

Walter Long: Mine was ranking the Disney princesses.

Beck: Who was the best one?