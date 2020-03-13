Pennsylvania Paul: I do think it says something that we were all with him over time, without [the friendship] needing nurturing.

Beck: What do you remember about the conversations that you had while getting to know each other?

Baltimore Paul: There’s been all sorts of stuff. In May 2017, when there was that attack at the Ariana Grande concert [in Manchester], when I first heard that, I went to Facebook and I messaged Manchester Paul, “Are you okay?” because I know that was pretty close to his house.

Manchester Paul O’Sullivan: It was like two miles away from the house. It was lovely for you to be concerned.

Baltimore Paul: On a lighter note, we had a group text message going on Facebook; we

were bonding over Joaquin Phoenix’s acting job in Joker. Pennsylvania Paul is very active on Facebook. He’s always posting funny stuff. One day he was out, it was snowing, and he had these funny sunglasses on, and he’s like, “Even if it’s January, I’m still balling out here.” Then I had a pair of shutter shades that I put on. I was like, Two can play that game, and I went outside and took a picture too.

Beck: Let’s talk about the songwriting process—walk me through the origin of the idea for “Namesake,” and what you all contributed.

Rotterdam Paul O’Sullivan: Baltimore Paul was thinking about doing something with our name, that was the idea of the song. He told me about that, and I just started writing some lyrics, and before you know it, it started becoming a song. Then I went back to Baltimore Paul again and he changed around the lyrics and he put great music to it.

Baltimore Paul: It’s a very Bernie Taupin–Elton John kind of collaboration, where Rotterdam Paul took the first stab at it and primarily wrote the lyrics, and then [said to me,] “Here you go, do with it what you will.” After Rotterdam Paul and I built the skeleton of the song, we sent it over to Manchester Paul, and he threw down this really tasty bass riff over it. It was a really nice cherry on top of the thing.

Manchester Paul: It’s interesting really, because [at the time] I was just starting out with remote session work.

Baltimore Paul: He started dabbling in sending files across long distances, and piecing together songs in that way. That’s when I sent him the email. It’s this serendipitous thing that worked out.

Manchester Paul: What has to happen is you have to record it as what’s called a WAV file, and then you have to compress that into an MP3 to make it emailable. Then you have to undo that at the other end, to turn it back into a WAV file. When you sent me the whole full [song], I was just knocked out by it, I really was.

Baltimore Paul: This whole thing had to be a piecemeal kind of project, by the very nature of the geographical logistics involved, but it came together really perfectly. Nobody really stepped on anybody’s toes, we all just played to our strengths. Pennsylvania Paul [joined later]; he’ll help round out the live shows if it ever gets to that point.